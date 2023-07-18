I have served around 2000 espresso coffees to my neighbors at Hunnell Road over the last 18 months. Other volunteers helped serve Thanksgiving dinner to over 50 of the poor and needy. At no time was my health and safety threatened. I estimate that the majority of communication was “please, thank you and how can I help.” During this time, I learned a lot about the unhoused and myself. On a national basis homelessness increase by 22% this past year to total in the 2 million range. This combined with national statistics of 27% to 30% of seniors having saved no money for retirement makes certain that this number will radically grow the next several years. Truth.
During my service on Hunnell I was invited to Deschutes County weekly meetings and attended city of Bend council meetings. These meetings provided no progress in finding additional options for the people on Hunnell. Now the city of Bend intends to confiscate RVs and personal possessions and leave those unhoused on the curb. No jurisdictions in the United States have had success with these sweeps as they just result in governmental whack-a-mole, which costs money and uses police and other employee time better spent elsewhere. The unhoused are not leaving, just moving to another place with even fewer personal possessions to make life manageable. Truth.
City Manager Eric King has justified this sweep by asserting at the last council meeting that the health and safety of Bend residents are threatened with over 2,600 emergency calls during the last calendar year. Faulty statistics…untruth. Over six calls per day is pure nonsense. Mr. King’s insincere response to possible hotel for Hunnellites units at the previous meeting was clear untruth; it’s probable that he was aware of his coordinated entry program service, which is overrun with around 200 people on waiting list. Mr King fails to impress with his commitment to fair play. Numerous providers have spent the last 1.5 years at Hunnell Road and we have been safe and rarely, if ever, seen threats to our health or safety. Truth.
Let’s be clear about the events that will happen on Tuesday, July 18. We can only speculate because the city will tell us nothing, and we have to base our predictions on events of the past. Around midnight city police and staff will surround Hunnell from the north and south. This will not be to keep residents from leaving, it will be a cordon to prevent the press, service providers and concerned residents from witnessing with photos and verifications of activity the events set to occur. Around 50 poor human beings, not drug users, will be forcibly removed from their broken down RVs—not much of a home, but all they have. The city will move the RVs and personal possessions to the city yard. The occupants will be left on the sidewalk with nothing as the city and the county have failed in their efforts to have a location to move them. Several service providers have made efforts that have gone on for 1.5 years with little success. The occupants will then do what they always do — whack-a-mole. They will gather together, share with the few possessions they have and start life again in a new place on the streets. The city will have spent thousands of dollars, ruined numerous lives and accomplished nothing.
Partial solutions do exist as land has been donated for long-term encampments, away from neighborhoods and commercial property, that will handle these low barrier human beings. County and city government have refused to move forward. They have preferred spending millions, and stripping human being of all dignity playing a useless game of whack-a-mole.
Call your councilors and beg them to halt this carnage.
