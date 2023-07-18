Jim Tudor

Jim Tudor

 Submitted photo

I have served around 2000 espresso coffees to my neighbors at Hunnell Road over the last 18 months. Other volunteers helped serve Thanksgiving dinner to over 50 of the poor and needy. At no time was my health and safety threatened. I estimate that the majority of communication was “please, thank you and how can I help.” During this time, I learned a lot about the unhoused and myself. On a national basis homelessness increase by 22% this past year to total in the 2 million range. This combined with national statistics of 27% to 30% of seniors having saved no money for retirement makes certain that this number will radically grow the next several years. Truth.

During my service on Hunnell I was invited to Deschutes County weekly meetings and attended city of Bend council meetings. These meetings provided no progress in finding additional options for the people on Hunnell. Now the city of Bend intends to confiscate RVs and personal possessions and leave those unhoused on the curb. No jurisdictions in the United States have had success with these sweeps as they just result in governmental whack-a-mole, which costs money and uses police and other employee time better spent elsewhere. The unhoused are not leaving, just moving to another place with even fewer personal possessions to make life manageable. Truth.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jim Tudor lives in bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.