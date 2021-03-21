To honor Women’s History Month, I reached out to Luann Abrams, founder and co-CEO of CEOX, an organization that connects highly qualified female CEO-ready candidates to CEO and board roles, and Tia Newcomer, a life sciences board member and executive who writes LinkedIn articles with a series called “A Woman in the Boardroom and C-Suite: Observations, Learnings and Brutal Setbacks.”
The topic: Will COVID19 make the gender wage gap and workforce equity worse?
Before COVID-19, women’s earnings and leadership trends were glacially moving in a better direction. The 2020 PayScale Gender Pay Gap Report shows U.S. women earned 81 cents for every dollar earned by men. That’s a decrease by only 7 cents since 2015. PayScale also says median salary across all industries for men is still 19% higher than that of women and at this pace of progress it will take about 100 years to catch up.
Enter COVID-19.
Newcomer sees it as an enormous setback. In her LinkedIn blog, she writes that 5.4 million women’s jobs have disappeared since February 2020 — accounting for more than half of all net jobs shed by the U.S. economy over the course of the pandemic. Nearly 2.1 million women have dropped out of the labor force entirely in that time. What she finds telling is that there are three working mothers unemployed for every father.
When families have children, it’s often the woman who stays home and leaves the workforce. This is often due the simple economics of which parent’s income is higher. Higher percentages of women work in lower -paying jobs where layoffs have been more severe throughout the pandemic.
And impacts to women of color are even worse. The Center for American Progress cites the economic effects of COVID-19 on women of color has exacerbated financial disparities for minority families. They conclude “mothers in lower-income families — disproportionately women of color — are far more likely to be breadwinners than mothers in higher-income families.” An estimated 70 % of mothers in families with the lowest earnings are primary or sole breadwinners, compared with 31 % of mothers in families with top incomes.
And once women return to work, wage loss may continue. Those who had to leave the workforce may be asked to explain the “gap year.” Women who had to put their careers on hold or were laid off may experience bias against being a working mother or viewed as more expendable.
This means that some women reentering the workforce may earn less than before they left. According to PayScale, women often incur a pay penalty upon returning to work after an absence —7% less on average for the same position.
Another challenge to going back to work is finding child care. Child care openings are far scarcer than they were before the pandemic. It is also unaffordable for many families unless it is subsidized by an employer, the state or federal assistance.
Finally, COVID-19 has burdened women and families with debt. If they were lucky, they received unemployment and federal stimulus money. But the hole is deep for many families and will take years to dig out.
The good news? COVID-19 could be an opportunity to make profound advancements in increasing women’s earnings and placement in leadership positions.
First, employers who are willing to seek out women and women of color can build exceptional leaders by hiring through the lens of qualifications that reflect resilience and innovation, rather than direct experience in an industry. And as COVID-19 changes career paths for so many, there is no better time to find new, untapped or overlooked women who are ready to rise to the occasion.
Second, sponsoring women in your network is critical. This is different than mentoring. Mentors talk to you; sponsors talk about you. The data around sponsorships is compelling. U.S. women with a sponsor earn more than their counterparts without one, according to research from PayScale. Even more interesting is the power of male allyship in this regard. Female proteges with a male sponsor earn 14.6% more than women with a female sponsor — a good way to bridge the gender wage gap past COVID-19.
Abrams puts it this way: “Women and diverse teams perform better, so ensuring your workforce is diverse in gender, ethnicity and race will help you be more profitable and innovative.”
She adds, “In addition, women score higher in nearly all the top leadership skills, and if the pandemic has proven anything it is that women are experts at juggling work and family. We are exhausted, and yet we have persevered.”
