“Can we keep him? Pleeeeeease?”
This is how the potentially yearslong saga of pet ownership with your kids often begins. It’s just so hard to say no to those soulful eyes and pleading whimpers. And the furry, fluffy and feathered critters are pretty irresistible, too. So, that kitten they found under a bush at the park, or the last puppy from your neighbor’s litter becomes part of your family. Or perhaps your new roomie is something less cuddly, like a tarantula or scorpion. If you’re really lucky, it will be a parrot or tortoise that will likely outlive you and your kids.
The land of broken promises
You convince yourself that adding a pet to your household will be a great thing to teach your child important life lessons.
In many ways, this is true. A number of studies have suggested growing up with pets is linked to higher self-esteem, cognitive development and social skills. A pet can spark lifelong interests and influence your child’s future hobbies, studies and career choices. The new pet may prove to be a nonjudgmental, loving and loyal buddy for your child and for you, which in this age of social isolation can be invaluable.
But if you think having a pet will magically transform your child into a hard-working model of responsible pet ownership, think again.
There’s an initial flurry of promises. “I’ll walk him every day.” “I’ll scoop the litter box.” “I’ll clean the cage every weekend.” “I’ll make sure she always has food and water.” But after that first burst of enthusiasm that typically lasts anywhere from a week to a month, it’s Mom or Dad who either find themselves doing most of the dirty work or constantly nagging the kids to live up to their promises.
It probably doesn’t take long to notice the life you’re now living is a wee bit different than the utopian pet paradise you envisioned.
Maybe this realization strikes as you’re jolted awake in the wee hours by the sound of your daughter’s cat retching up yet another hairball.
Of course she sleeps blissfully through the whole thing, while you’re steam-cleaning the carpet at dark-o’clock.
Or perhaps it comes when you get the vet bill for the emergency surgery after Fido ate the Barbie doll and Lego bricks the kids left lying in the vicinity of his food bowl. Or when you look into Mickey the mouse’s cage, only to realize that Mickey is apparently a Minnie and has just given birth to 10 tiny pink babies.
This is not necessarily what you signed on for. But at the same time, you’ve probably also come to love or at least appreciate the pet in question, and even the most neglectful child still provides some pet care now and then. So you grab another roll of paper towels or sell a kidney on the black market to pay the vet bill, and soldier on.
Eyes wide open
When it comes to your kids and “their” pets, all you can do is go into it with your eyes open and understand that you will likely be the primary pet caretaker and financier.
The next time we hear “Pleeeeease?” in relation to an animal, either we need to learn to say no, or be way more realistic about how this scenario will play out. Alternatively, we can actually hold the kids to their promises about pet care, and follow through with appropriate consequences if they’re falling down on the job.
In spite of the inevitable frustrations about the inequitable division of labor, your heart will melt when you see your little one sound asleep with their beloved pet curled up with them. And somehow then, it all seems worth it.
