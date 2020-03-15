For the fourth year in a row, the Bend-Redmond region was rated by the Milken Institute as the best small metro area in the U.S. to do business. Among the many reasons why our business environment is so successful is because we’ve attracted investors and new companies, have stellar higher education institutions and much more. What takes us to an even higher level is collaboration, support and a willingness to embrace diverse expertise and backgrounds.
Industries that rely on innovation as key to their growth use a diverse workforce as an integral part of successful revenue generation. Different ages, genders, races, socio-economic backgrounds, points of view and other attributes generate creative ideas and approaches that elevate the ability to solve problems, make a better product and grow a company.
From the employee standpoint, more job seekers are looking to work at companies where they feel valued, the culture is inclusive and new ideas and views are rewarded. The mutual benefit of employer and employee is driving how diversity, equity and inclusion , or DEI, are becoming mainstream in business.
An example of this change in mainstream business was last month’s keynote at the Economic Development Central Oregon annual meeting. Lindsey Pollack, a New York Times bestselling author and expert on multigenerational workplaces was the keynote. She talked about how the four-generation workplace is becoming more common and is changing dynamics, including company benefits and compensation packages, generational skill sets and communication habits.
A recent Forbes article covered a study on the benefits of diversity as a key driver of innovation, finding that diverse teams produce 19% more revenue. The Harvard Business Review has also published on the topic, showing similar results in the venture capital field where investors are finding and funding companies with diverse employees because they are more creative and produce a better return on investment.
In Bend, awareness of the business (and many other) benefits of diversity are also growing. A grassroots group, originally started by local consulting company The Ranemaker Institute, has been working with a variety of business, public and nonprofit leaders for about two years to develop what is called the Inclusive Innovation Initiative .
The work of I3 helped inform the Bend City Council’s DEI goal and has developed a toolkit for Bend employers to help recruit, hire and retain a diverse workforce.
This program will soon be available to employers through East Cascade Works, a regional workforce services organization.
The I3 toolkit is based on the fundamental premise that a culture that includes diverse employees and teams will spur innovation, employee loyalty and productivity. It includes steps businesses can take to increase innovation in the workplace. The toolkit reviews the key ingredients for developing a culture of trust, inclusiveness and open communication and provides information to help companies integrate I3 practices.
The I3 toolkit covers the important work of how to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. Finding and hiring a diverse employee pool is easier said than done. An organization must first be committed to cultural change, starting with the mission and strategic plan. I3 suggests taking stock of where the company is today and making sure that you include a diverse group in vetting and setting new goals to help ensure they can be maintained over time.
Secondly, the toolkit places a focus on how to write position descriptions and conduct outreach to draw a diverse talent and communicate a culture that values employees, promotes professional development and advances performers. Once you attract a candidate pool, the interview and vetting process needs to be as free of bias as possible.
Becoming a diverse and inclusive workplace is a goal worth setting, with tangible benefits to business and to employees. As part of the Bend Chamber’s effort toward I3, I attended a workshop from a group in Bend called Allyship in Action, which focused on identifying bias as a precursor to understanding diversity and inclusion. The chamber is engaged in this work in order to lead an inclusive organization to improve performance that will benefit me, my staff and my members alike.
To obtain the I3 employer toolkit and for more information on DEI practices to make your company more successful, contact Stefanie@ecworks.org.
