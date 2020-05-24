Something is afoot.
The coming economic fallout of COVID-19 has been described as likely worse than the Great Recession. Some have even postulated that the economic contraction will approach that of the Great Depression. And while we will find out soon enough if either comparison is accurate, the stock market is telling a different story.
The Great Depression saw the stock market drop by 86%. During the Recession, the stock market fell by 56%. As of this writing, the stock market is off just 12% from the its peak in February. At its worst, it was down 34% at the March lows. To match the full pitch of the Recession, the stock market would need to fall by 50% from here, and to lose as much as during The Depression, it would have to fall 84% from today’s level.
A 12% loss versus ones of 86% and 56%. Hmmm …something afoot indeed.
Because the stock market is a discounter of future corporate profits, we have a major disconnect, and it must be reconciled — either the economy to the market, or the market to the economy. Either the market is pricing in a recession that won’t compare to the Recession or the Depression, or stocks have a heckuva lot farther to fall.
The bullish argument — where stocks don’t make a new low and the economy doesn’t end up being as bad as the consensus — begins with an appreciation for how this recession differs from past ones. Normally, recessions occur after extended periods of economic expansion that, in the process, sow the seeds of their own demise. A typical economic recession is addled by rampant inflation or problematic deflation or a credit crisis. During a normal recession, the economy fixes itself over the course of many months and emerges into the next expansionary period.
But that didn’t happen this time. This is a recession caused by governmental fiat — global leaders halted a broad-based economic expansion. There’s a difference between a train that’s been stopped on the tracks because something prevented it from going forward, and a train that’s run out of fuel.
We were stopped, and now we’re restarting the train. Thus, if it starts faster, and hums along sooner than expected, stocks will have the story correct.
The bullish argument also needs to acknowledge the extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus underway. Currently, we are careening towards $10 trillion in fiscal and monetary stimulus. That money is a major shot of adrenaline to the economy and capital markets.
Finally, you hear almost everyone say, “I think the economy is going to be bad for a long time.” That’s known as consensus, and the consensus is almost always wrong. The consensus is “already baked into the cake” that is the level of the stock market.
The erroneous consensus combined with a stronger underlying economy and quicker recovery than expected, along with unprecedented stimulus, suggests that the market has it about right near current levels.
The bearish case for stocks begins with the idea that the market is blind to what the economy will really look like once it’s been open for a while. Consensus, bearish as it may be, isn’t bearish enough in this case.
Here’s where you’d quote Sir John Templeton (of Templeton Fund fame) who said, “The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘This time it’s different.’” In that vein, this economic-halt-by-fiat is, at its core, not that different from any other material contractions and therefore, the stock market will reflect that soon enough at a much lower level.
The argument would go on to say that the stimulus dollars are not adrenaline but rather a sugar high that will be short -lived. Absent continual money creation, stocks will deteriorate from their lofty levels of valuation to a level befitting a market priced on lousy fundamental earnings for the foreseeable future.
It’s not hard to see how those considerations auger for stock prices that indeed could be 56% to 85% lower.
The real question is what do investors do with their outlook, be they bullish or bearish? The answer is not much. My next column will speak to how your forecast for stocks shouldn’t have much impact on your investing strategy as I lay out my “Five Do’s and Don’ts” for investing in a crisis.
Until then …
