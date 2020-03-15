You know spring is just around the corner when you start seeing the colorful posters around town promoting the annual Spring Gardening Seminar hosted by Central Oregon Master Gardener Association and Oregon State University Extension Service. The classes are the major educational focus of the COMGA and the OSU Extension Service.
All the classes are pertinent to the Central Oregon gardening climate. The presenters are professionals in the industry or certified master gardeners.
Classes that may pique your interest include Native Plant Landscaping: Creating a Sanctuary for Birds, Pollinators and Humans. Fire Resistant Landscape will offer strategies on how to create a fire defensible space around your home or business. Learn which plant species are less flammable, which plants are fire resistant and which plant species are highly flammable.
Irrigation practices and improving how we deliver water to our gardens is becoming a matter of great concern in our High Desert area.
The water conservation tech for the city of Bend, Doug Voderberg, will offer Practical Irrigation: Using Water Wisely in the High Desert. Equipment choices and best management practices for both overhead and drip irrigation systems will be discussed.
Avoiding the Green Meatball isn’t a plant-based cooking class but rather some advice offered by Neil Bell, community horticulturist of Marion and Polk counties, on how to prune the right way at the right time.
Along with the popular Vegetable Gardening in Central Oregon, a class on Canning Your Harvest is also being offered.
Have you been thinking of growing fruit trees or maybe growing berries in your garden or in containers? Growing Tree Fruits in the High Desert will be offered by Ross Penhallogen, Lane County agent, and Dr. Bernadine Strik, a professor in the Oregon State University department of horticulture, will share techniques on successfully producing berries in your home garden or your patio.
What would a day of gardening classes be without time spent with good bugs, bad bug and how to identify which is which. Learn how to manage the bad guys with the least hazardous practices. Look for the Integrated Pest Management for Home Gardeners class.
The presenter Toni Stephan teaches Backyard Composting is NOT Rocket Science. Stephan is an OSU Extension instructor on horticulture and small farms who will break down what seems like a complicated process into simple steps that will bring success.
The DIY class this year is The Art of Kokedama, which means “moss ball” when translated into English. It is a combination of two Japanese planting styles. The instructor is Monica Freudenberg from Moonfire and Sun Garden Center. Class is limited to 15 participants. There is a class fee.
Not able to attend the classes? Stop by and shop the varied booths of the Garden Market.
