Spring arrives at different times around Central Oregon. East of the Cascades, at a lower elevation, abundant sunshine coaxes grasses and flowers out of winter dormancy long ahead of the high alpine. Many areas in the High Desert bloom with wildflowers in April and May. If you want to experience signs of spring but are also craving varied terrain before the mountain trails thaw, explore Gray Butte.
This volcanic butte looms about 5,000 feet in elevation above Smith Rock State Park. However, it is located within the Crooked River National Grassland. Designated in 1960 by Congress, the Grassland encompasses over 170,000 acres stretching from Lake Billy Chinook to the south and east. The Grassland is administered by the Ochoco National Forest though remains a separate unit by its unique designation.
Like most national forests and grasslands, multiple uses are allowed on Gray Butte. Grazing and a large communication site on the summit existed before this area became popular for recreation. For a long time, the trails in the area were mostly enjoyed by horseback riders. Some still get mostly equestrian use, such as the Cole Loop.
Increasingly, the Gray Butte Trail, especially, has become a spring favorite for mountain biking and trail running. Technical, rocky terrain mixed in with smooth, buffed-out single track keeps the adventures interesting. And glorious views of the High Desert spread out around Gray Butte from angles unseen anywhere else. There are sections of landscape that are hard to recognize or seem unfamiliar because of the unique viewpoints gained in this area.
The trails around Gray Butte can be accessed from Smith Rock State Park or by parking at Skull Hollow Trailhead. The campground at Skull Hollow was recently expanded, offering more campsites to accommodate the growth in popularity of this area. The adjacent trailhead is likely to be improved in the near future also.
Connecting the trails from Smith Rock to Gray Butte makes for a nice long day with significant elevation gain. Heading up the road from Skull Hollow on foot or bike, to the Gray Butte Trailhead, taking the Gray Butte Trail to the Cole Loop Trail back down to Skull Hollow to make a loop around the Butte is another good option.
No trail leads to the summit, but a gravel road does, if your legs aren’t burning enough from the previous hills.
Because this area is still used for active grazing, there are several cattle gates to pass through. Be sure to securely close the gates behind you. This prevents cattle from leaving the allotment where the rancher has both been permitted to keep them and expects to find them. Help them out and be respectful by closing gates.
Gray Butte also has a reputation for its “gumbo,” the slippery, clay like mud that sticks to your shoes and tires. This has been a pretty dry spring so far, but with a good rainstorm or in wetter years, the trails can become messy. If the trails are muddy at all, turn back and explore somewhere else. Not only will the mud be a nuisance, but running and riding in those conditions can also destroy the trail tread, creating ruts and deep foot prints when it dries. Always be respectful of other users on the trail. Hikers, bikers and runners should yield to horseback riders, taking care not to spook horses and stepping off the trail to let them pass.
If the timing is right, arrowhead balsamroot, which resembles a sunflower and grows in small groups on rocky slopes, will brighten the trailsides with pops of color. Lupine, the purple, cone -shaped cluster of blooms, also lines sections of the trail, adding a sweet fragrance to the air. Each spring varies with moisture and temperatures so catching the wildflowers at their peak always feels like a special occasion.
Contrary to its name, Gray Butte can be full of color in the spring when the grasses green up, bright wildflowers bloom and the sky becomes a deep blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.