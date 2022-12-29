Deschutes River Trail.jpg (copy)

In this Dec. 16 file photo, trees bow under the weight of the heavy, wet snow along the Deschutes River Trail. 

 Janay Wright/Bulletin file

Winter storms have hammered much of the Pacific Northwest this month with snow and freezing rain. But looking back at historical numbers, this year's weather is just average for the region and not enough to declare an end to the three-year drought that has parched Central Oregon. 

Irrigation districts, climatologists, wildlife biologists and others who watch water levels say multiple wet winters are needed to return reservoirs and rivers back to historic levels. So far this water year, which runs for 12 months starting Oct. 1, Central Oregon is showing just average levels of precipitation, well short of the deluge that many say is needed to fully escape the drought.

