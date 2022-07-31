Republican officials across the country, tearing a page from the ongoing culture wars, are launching a broad assault on the movement by big financial firms to use their economic power to curb climate change and address other politically sensitive national issues.

In recent years, big finance companies have used their clout to advance causes that are popular among liberals. The giant asset manager BlackRock, for instance, has voted against the candidacies of hundreds of corporate board members because of their lackluster records on climate issues and called climate change "a defining factor in companies' long-term prospects." JPMorgan Chase, the nation's largest bank, has stopped lending to new coal mines or coal-fired power plants.

