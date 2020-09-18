Oregon veterans and others dedicated 10 highway signs in six ceremonies at cities along U.S. Highway 26 on Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
U.S. Highway 26 through Oregon is the POW/MIA Memorial Highway, designated as such to honor Oregon’s prisoners of war and missing in action from World War I to the Vietnam War. Dedication ceremonies Friday included events in Madras and Prineville.
The new POW/MIA Memorial Highway came about because of a request to the Legislature by the Bend Heroes Foundation in 2019.
