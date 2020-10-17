Lewis and Clark are two names synonymous with the Pacific Northwest — their names etched in history. But the glaciers named after the pair, both located on the slopes of South Sister, are about to be erased from existence.
One of the two glaciers, the one named after William Clark, is effectively gone — only a few patches of ice remain. A ceremony marking its death, sponsored by the Oregon Glaciers Institute, will be held at two locations on Sunday.
The main event is planned for 1 p.m. on the steps of the Oregon Capitol in Salem. A smaller contingent of mourners will hike up to what is left of the glacier and conduct an Instagram livestream of the area.
Oregon’s glaciers have shrunk significantly over the past three decades as climate change warms up the planet, depriving the glaciers of the cold weather and snowpack needed to sustain them. This year has been no exception as the glaciers continue to melt.
"We have seen melting this summer," said Peter Keane, co-owner of Timberline Mountain Guides Inc. "With the lack of precipitation, it has been a rough year for Oregon’s glaciers."
The loss of glaciers can affect a range of human activities, according to Anders Carlson, president of the Institute. Tourism is one impacted industry, as treks to glaciers are a popular summertime activity. Agriculture is also affected, as well as habitat for fish and wildlife.
“It will affect (the) ski and winter recreation industry,” said Carlson. “And at the end of summer, the meltwater is used by farmers and ranchers to irrigate their lands. Meltwater cools the streams, which is used by trout, and also the spawning of salmon, so warmer water affects our fisheries.”
Glaciers in Oregon have lost half their mass since 1900 and scientists predict that most will be gone by the end of this century.
Carlson, who will lead the ceremony in Salem, said water from the glacier will be placed inside a coffin, which will then be placed at the Capitol. Aaron Hartz, head of field operations for the institute, will be leading the group climbing to the glacier.
The idea to hold a “funeral” for a glacier was inspired by similar recent events in Switzerland and Iceland, said Carlson, who previously served as an associate professor at OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.
Following those events in Europe, Carlson helped establish the Institute with Hartz to provide updated information on the state of Oregon’s glaciers.
“If you look at USGS maps, there should be a big icefield (where Clark Glacier was), but it’s just not there anymore, so the maps are way out of date,” said Carlson. “We formed this institute to try to raise awareness of what is happening here in Oregon.”
Jim O'Connor, a geologist with the USGS in Portland, said several glaciers in Oregon, including Clark Glacier, are probably not actual glaciers at the present time, at least in the way that glaciers are defined by most glaciologists — as a flowing mass of snow and ice. At last check, there were 36 named glaciers in the state.
"Although the name 'Clark Glacier' is in the U.S. Geological Survey Geographic Names Information Service, that does not mean it is an actual glacier at the present time," said O'Connor. "Names in many cases, especially for glaciers, reflect historical conditions."
O'Connor added that the USGS does not conduct systematic surveying and assessment of glaciers. When producing maps, cartographers typically use aerial photographs, as a result, the outlines are typically not precise outlines of glacial ice, said O'Connor, but reflect snow and ice cover shown in the source imagery.
What is the likelihood that the disappearing glacier names will be removed from USGS maps? O'Connor does not see this happening anytime soon.
"The reality is that once a name appears on the map, at least with respect to glaciers, it tends to persist," said O'Connor. "There are several now-non-existent glaciers that appear on modern Oregon USGS maps. Some of these glaciers have been gone for decades. So my hunch is that the names will remain unless someone makes a request to the Board of Geographic Names to remove them."
Members of the Institute hope the funeral will encourage the public to do more to tackle climate change. Reducing carbon emissions is the most significant step Oregonians can do to reverse the trend of melting glaciers.
Carlson said a number of glaciers are on the brink of extinction in the coming decades but the one to watch is Eliot Glacier, a 395-acre glacier located on the northeastern slopes of Mount Hood.
“If that one goes, we can say all the others are probably toast too,” said Carlson. “Of course, that depends on greenhouse gas emissions.”
