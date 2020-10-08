The area of land in Deschutes County affected by extreme drought has tripled, following a dry summer that saw very little rain east of the Cascades.
Extreme drought now affects 68% of Deschutes County, according to data released Thursday by U.S. Drought Monitor, an interagency services that tracks drought conditions throughout the U.S. Previously, the extreme drought covered just 21% of the county.
Extreme drought now covers all of Crook County and 67% of Jefferson County.
Larry O'Neill, an associate professor at the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University, said the increase is based on extremely dry soils, which is a consequence of an extended period of warmer and drier than normal weather over the past two to three months.
“Central Oregon also received almost no monsoonal precipitation during the summer, which usually comes by way of thunderstorms,” said O’Neill, who also serves as Oregon’s state climatologist.
The drought is particularly challenging in Jefferson County, where a lack of water is forcing farmers to fallow up to 40% of their properties. The dry fields are creating the beginnings of a dust bowl, with lands losing topsoil and dust blowing in homes.
Bend typically receives about 1.5 inches of rain during the summer from scattered storms, but received less than 0.1 inches this year, said O’Neill. Bend completed the water year (Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020) with its seventh-lowest precipitation total.
Warm temperatures haven’t helped. Bend has been 5 degrees warmer than average this summer, since July 1. Oregon just experienced its warmest September on record.
