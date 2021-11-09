Earlier this year, President Joe Biden declared an aggressive target for lowering greenhouse emissions. Now Bend is reconsidering its own climate action goals to reduce its carbon footprint, a move that would help the city do its part to avert a climate catastrophe.
Neil Baunsgard, program manager for The Environmental Center, a nonprofit in Bend, said plans are already being laid to reevaluate the city of Bend’s 2016 climate action goals. These goals include cutting fossil fuel use communitywide by 40% by 2030 and by 70% by 2050.
The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, currently underway, is putting a magnifying glass on climate change targets as governments around the world are increasingly on board to do their part to lower emissions, end deforestation, and protect biodiversity. Bend — with its history of logging and industry — is also looking to set a course for a cleaner future.
“The ball is already rolling... we will be reengaging and doing another greenhouse gas emissions inventory for the city and then using that to reevaluate our goals, actions, and progress,” said Baunsgard.
Baunsgard added that climate action goals are “a moving target,” and a reevaluation of goals is expected to take place every few years to keep up with new realities, both political and environmental.
“We have a different context now and different leadership so there is an opportunity to reevaluate and at some level that was written into the plan,” said Baunsgard, who also serves on the advisory committee of Bend’s Community Climate Action Plan.
Progress report needed
Bend will reevaluate its goals amid changes to the national strategy. Biden stated in April that the U.S. would achieve a 50-52% reduction of greenhouse gas pollution by 2030 from 2005 levels. The president’s longer-range goals are net-zero emissions economywide by no later than 2050.
Before an evaluation of the current climate goals, Bend needs a progress report on its current carbon dioxide emissions compared to what the city emitted in the past. Bend only has one benchmark to make a comparison — results from a carbon emissions inventory collected in 2016.
A carbon inventory may take place in 2022, said Baunsgard. Collecting, compiling and publishing the data can take more than a year, so results of Bend’s carbon emissions may not be available until 2023 at the earliest.
What will it take to curb carbon emissions? Baunsgard said the city plans to electrify its transportation network, which means purchasing electric buses and charging stations. Stricter building codes that require greater energy efficiency on new construction will also help, he said. The city is working on new codes, which could be adopted by late 2022 or 2023.
Taking out coal
An even greater impact will be the city’s planned move to a 100% clean energy supply, removing coal from its energy mix. Currently around half of the power supplied by Pacific Power, the region’s largest electric utility, comes from coal.
PacifiCorp, the parent company of Pacific Power and itself a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., says it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 74% from 2005 levels by 2030, according to the company’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan. The plan also calls for a 98% reduction in emissions by 2050.
PacifiCorp plans to meet that goal with investments in solar and wind energy, and batteries to store power. The company also plans to modernize its transmission network, build nuclear facilities and improve the efficiencies of its hydroelectric power stations. Pumped storage hydropower is also planned. This technology involves pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir, and sending the water back down to generate power.
Baunsgard said Bend can move faster than PacifiCorp by negotiating a deal that would force the energy company to supply Bend only with renewable energy, rather than the standard energy mix.
Capturing carbon
In addition to lowering emissions within the city of Bend, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said there are also opportunities to capture carbon in outlying areas. In January, Chang recommended that the county complete a carbon analysis to better understand emissions and sequestration opportunities across Deschutes County.
“I believe there are tremendous opportunities to sequester carbon through practices such as forest restoration, regenerative agriculture and preventing the conversion of forest and rangeland to development,” said Chang.
Chang said the county’s two other commissioners failed to support the idea, but he remains hopeful such a plan can be adopted in 2022. “We do goal setting in January each year. I will propose something on climate and carbon again, but we will see how it goes. I do hope that at some point we can get to these issues,” said Chang.
Clean energy upgrades
Another plan under consideration by the county is a lending tool called Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy. If approved, the tool will help commercial property owners borrow money to invest in energy efficiency and clean energy upgrades to their buildings. Chang said the county has been gathering information on the project, and a decision to permit the project to move forward could come before the end of the year.
As to whether Bend and Deschutes County are keeping up with the carbon clampdown on the federal level, it can be difficult to make a comparison due to a host of factors.
To begin, the baseline years are different — Bend will compare emissions to 2016 levels while nationally the baseline is 2005. It’s also a challenge to compare small city results to national levels, which include major metro areas. Bend’s population growth is also faster than the national average, another factor to consider.
“Net in-migration does very much change our gross emissions,” said Baunsgard. “It’s hard to compare apples to apples in those goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.