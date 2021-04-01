Anders Carlson, president of the Oregon Glaciers Institute, will be giving a virtual lecture Thursday, April 1 on the state of Central Oregon’s glaciers.
Glaciers in Central Oregon sustain rivers during the late summer and fall for plants, animals, and irrigation. They keep rivers cool for salmon and trout. They also help mitigate wildfire risk.
In his talk, Carlson will discuss the impacts of global warming on the glaciers, how much they have declined in size and what their disappearance might mean for Central Oregon.
As an undergraduate student, Carlson conducted research on the Matanuska Glacier in Alaska. He holds a doctorate degree from Oregon State University in glacier geology and he has worked as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Oregon State University. In addition to running the institute, he advises industries and local governments on the present and future impacts of climate change.
The talk, hosted by Coalition for the Deschutes, begins at 7 p.m. and the session will open at 6:45 p.m. The event will be held on zoom — sign up through Eventbrite. More information is available on the Coalition for the Deschutes website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.