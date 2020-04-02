The coronavirus outbreak has put a kibosh on big, blowout birthday parties.
But Clackamas County authorities recently helped a young boy celebrate his birthday — all while maintaining appropriate social distance.
Happy Valley Police and Clackamas Fire District 1 personnel put on a drive-by birthday celebration for 8-year-old Archie, addressing the boy over a loudspeaker and showing off some lights and sirens. Police posted video footage of the touching encounter on social media Tuesday.
The parade is reminiscent of others set up amid the outbreak, signaling a new way to celebrate at a distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.