We are looking for independent contractors to deliver newspapers in the following areas:
SE Bend area: Route 171, 173 and 1276
LaPine area: Route 1679 and 1683
Routes are delivered 7-days a week and can take anywhere between 1 to 3 hours to deliver depending on the route. Delivery deadlines are 6:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
You must be 18 years old, must have an insured and working vehicle, and a valid driver’s license.
This is an excellent opportunity to BE YOUR OWN BOSS and make extra cash.
Call 541-480-3181 for more information or click here to apply carrierapp@bendbulletin.com.
PROSPECTIVE CARRIER INFORMATION
Name:__________________________________________________
Address:____________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________
Phone number:___________________________________________
Email address:_______________________________________________________
Vehicle year, make, and model:_________________________________________
Do you have a backup vehicle? Yes______ No______
Does vehicle have a spare tire: Yes_____ No______
Is vehicle insured? Yes______ No______
Insurance expiration date:______________
