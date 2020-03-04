Car

We are looking for independent contractors to deliver newspapers in the following areas:

SE Bend area: Route 171, 173 and 1276

LaPine area: Route 1679 and 1683

Routes are delivered 7-days a week and can take anywhere between 1 to 3 hours to deliver depending on the route. Delivery deadlines are 6:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

You must be 18 years old, must have an insured and working vehicle, and a valid driver’s license.

This is an excellent opportunity to BE YOUR OWN BOSS and make extra cash.

Call 541-480-3181 for more information or click here to apply carrierapp@bendbulletin.com.

PROSPECTIVE CARRIER INFORMATION

Name:__________________________________________________

Address:____________________________________________________________

___________________________________________________________________

Phone number:___________________________________________

Email address:_______________________________________________________

Vehicle year, make, and model:_________________________________________

Do you have a backup vehicle? Yes______ No______

Does vehicle have a spare tire: Yes_____ No______

Is vehicle insured? Yes______ No______

Insurance expiration date:______________

