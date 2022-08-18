The Seattle CEO who rose to national prominence for setting a $70,000 minimum salary for all his employees — and slashing his own to match — has resigned from the company he founded in college amid accusations of misdemeanor assault.

Dan Price said Wednesday that he was stepping down from Gravity Payments, a credit card processing firm, to dedicate more time to "fighting false allegations." Earlier this year, he was accused of attempting to kiss a woman against her will, the Seattle Times reported.

