Honoring a hero

Pfc. Thomas Tucker

U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas Tucker

Age: 25

Died: June 16, 2006, near Baghdad, Iraq

Hometown: Madras

Unit: 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Randy Newman

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Randy Newman

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Randy Newman

Age: 21

Died: Aug. 20, 2006, in Anbar Province, Iraq

Hometown: Bend

Unit: 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Twentynine Palms, California

Redmond Marine confirmed killed

Lance Cpl. Dale Peterson

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Dale Peterson

Age: 20

Died: April 23, 2007, in Anbar Province, Iraq

Hometown: Redmond

Unit: 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary McBride

U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary McBride

U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary McBride

Age: 20

Died: Jan. 9, 2008, in Sinsil, Iraq

Hometown: Bend

Unit: 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Vilseck, Germany

U.S. Army Cpl. Jessica Ellis

U.S. Army Cpl. Jessica Ellis

U.S. Army Cpl. Jessica Ellis

Age: 24

Died: May 11, 2008, in Baghdad, Iraq

Hometown: Lakeview (attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend)

Unit: 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky

U.S. Army Pfc. Cody J. Eggleston

U.S. Army Pfc. Cody J. Eggleston

U.S. Army Pfc. Cody J. Eggleston

Age: 21

Died: Oct. 24, 2008, in Bethesda, Maryland, of wounds suffered Oct. 16, 2008, in Baqubah, Iraq

Hometown: Redmond

Unit: 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska

Navy Air Crewman 2nd Class Aaron L. Clingman

Age: 25

Died: May 19, 2009

Hometown: Bend

Unit: Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, San Diego

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin James Wilkens

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin James Wilkens.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin James Wilkens

Age: 26

Died: Feb. 18, 2012, near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

Hometown: Bend

Unit: 34th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon J. Prescott

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon J. Prescott

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon J. Prescott

Age: 24

Died: May 4, 2013, in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan

Hometown: Bend

Unit: 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas

Sources: Oregon's Most Honorable (State of Oregon), Bulletin archives

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.