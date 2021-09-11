Sorry, an error occurred.
U.S. Army Spc. Brandon J. Prescott
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin James Wilkens.
U.S. Army Pfc. Cody J. Eggleston
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Randy Newman
Pfc. Thomas Tucker
Lance Cpl. Dale Peterson
U.S. Army Sgt. Zachary McBride
U.S. Army Cpl. Jessica Ellis
U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas Tucker
Age: 25
Died: June 16, 2006, near Baghdad, Iraq
Hometown: Madras
Unit: 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Age: 21
Died: Aug. 20, 2006, in Anbar Province, Iraq
Hometown: Bend
Unit: 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Twentynine Palms, California
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Dale Peterson
Age: 20
Died: April 23, 2007, in Anbar Province, Iraq
Hometown: Redmond
Unit: 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina
Died: Jan. 9, 2008, in Sinsil, Iraq
Unit: 3rd Squadron, 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Vilseck, Germany
Age: 24
Died: May 11, 2008, in Baghdad, Iraq
Hometown: Lakeview (attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend)
Unit: 2nd Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Died: Oct. 24, 2008, in Bethesda, Maryland, of wounds suffered Oct. 16, 2008, in Baqubah, Iraq
Unit: 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska
Navy Air Crewman 2nd Class Aaron L. Clingman
Died: May 19, 2009
Hometown: Bend
Unit: Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, San Diego
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin James Wilkens
Age: 26
Died: Feb. 18, 2012, near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti
Unit: 34th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida
Age: 24
Died: May 4, 2013, in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan
Unit: 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas
Sources: Oregon's Most Honorable (State of Oregon), Bulletin archives
