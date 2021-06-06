The Bulletin and the Deschutes Historical Museum are compiling photos from the 1950s to 2000s for a pictorial history book about Bend and Deschutes County due out this fall.
“We’re asking long-time residents to dig into their closets, basements, garages for photos from this period and bring them to The Bulletin to be part of the project,” said Editor Gerry O’Brien. “We are especially interested in the large events from these decades and scenes that would lend themselves to before-and-after photos.”
Photo scanning sessions will be held at The Bulletin, 320 SW Upper Terrace Drive, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Staff will be on hand to coordinate and speed the effort. Photos will be scanned on site and handed back to the owners.
Photo submission forms are also available online at HelloBend.PictorialBook.com.
“Please be part of this effort that will help support the efforts of the Historical Museum,” O’Brien said.
The sessions are:
- Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
For more details, email
