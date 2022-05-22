Public courses
Aspen Lakes Golf Course
The red cinder bunkers at Aspen Lakes are as recognizable as perhaps any feature on any course in the region. Located just east of Sisters, Aspen Lakes is lined with ponderosa pines and is a challenge for golfers of all skill levels. The course has a quality set of par 5's, and its 222-yard, par-3 15th hole is among the toughest pars in Central Oregon. It is also the only golf club in Oregon that has Toptracer tracking technology by Topgolf.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 16900 Aspen Lakes Drive, Sisters
Tee times: 541-549-4653
Course stats: Par 72, 7,302 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $79 to $99 daily; after Oct. 1, $55 to $75 daily
Power cart: $20
PGA director, golf operations: Howie Pruitt
Course designer: Bill Overdorf (original nine, 1997; second nine, 1998)
Extras: Putting green, driving range, pro shop, practice bunker, clubhouse, restaurant. Golf boards no longer offered.
Website: www.aspenlakes.com
Black Butte Ranch
Big Meadow: The course was ranked in the top 10 in the state by Golfweek magazine in 2016. Golfers will find a well-bunkered, straightforward layout that is welcoming to players of all abilities. In addition, the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains on the back nine can make for a memorable finish.
Glaze Meadow: The course is maturing into a must-play track in Central Oregon after a John Fought redesign six years ago. Glaze Meadows new design utilizes classical elements, including grass-faced bunkers and turtleback greens reminiscent of the golden era of golf design.
Number of holes: 36 Glaze Meadow (18) and Big Meadow (18)
Status: Open seasonally
Location: Eight miles northwest of Sisters on U.S. Highway 20
Tee times: 541-595-1500
Course stats: Big Meadow, par 72, 7,002 yards; Glaze Meadow, par 72, 7,007 yards
Green fees: Through June 17: before noon $78, after noon $68, after 3 p.m. $52; June 18-Sept. 30: before 7:30 a.m. $72, 7:30 a.m. to noon $88, noon to 3 p.m. $72, after 3 p.m. $58
Power cart: $38
GolfBoard: $27
Director of golf: Jeff Fought
Head golf professional: Tom Baker
Course designers: Big Meadow: Robert Muir Graves (1970), Damian Pascuzzo remodel (2008); Glaze Meadow: Gene Bunny Mason (1982), John Fought remodel (2012)
Extras: Two golf shops, driving ranges, putting greens, chipping and bunker practice areas at both courses, new putting course
Website: www.blackbutteranch.com
Crooked River Ranch
Perched on the rim of the Crooked River Gorge, 400 feet above the river, this course is enjoyable for golfers of all abilities. The No. 5 canyon hole with its go-for-it or go-home attitude makes it easy to see why it is the signature hole. The 260-yard, par-4 hole can easily be managed with two short irons, though adventurous golfers might choose to take the shortcut over the gorge and play the hole as a 225-yard par 3. Just minutes north of Redmond, Crooked River Ranch is well worth the trip.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 5195 SW Club House Road, Crooked River Ranch
Tee times: 541-923-6343
Course stats: Par 71, 5,818 yards
Green fees: May through September: Mon-Thu: $53, Fri-Sun: $58; Oct: Mon-Thu: $43, Fri-Sun: $48; November through February: $32 daily; March through April: Mon-Thu: $43; Fri-Sun: $48
Power cart: $17 per rider for 18 holes; $11 per rider for nine holes
Head golf professional: Randy Ballard
Course designers: Original four holes: William McPherson (1978); original full nine: Bunny Mason; second nine: Jim Ramey (1994)
Extras: Driving range, pro shop, chipping and bunker practice area, two practice putting greens
Website: www.crookedriverranchgc.com
Desert Peaks Golf Club
The municipal golf course has a flat, straightforward design that will not intimidate golfers of any skill level. Located just north of Madras, Desert Peaks does offer some spectacular Cascade mountain views, and it is a good place for beginning golfers to play a regulation-length course.
Number of holes: Nine
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 565 NW Adler St., Madras
Tee times: 541-475-6368
Course stats: Par 36, 3,231 yards
Green fees: $27 per rider for 18 holes and $18 per rider for nine holes weekdays; $20 per rider for nine holes and $29 per rider for 18 holes, weekends
Power cart: $10 per rider for nine holes, $16 per rider for 18 holes
Head golf professional: None
Extras: Putting green, driving range open, clubhouse
Email: desertpeaksgolf@gmail.com
Website: www.desertpeaksgolf.com
Eagle Crest Resort
Eagle Crest near Redmond boasts two championship golf courses in the Ridge Course and the Resort Course. The resort also offers the tough 18-hole, par-63 Challenge Course, and a popular 18-hole putting course. Due to its lower elevation, Eagle Crest has one of the longest seasons in all of Central Oregon.
Resort Course: This is a golf course that poses two distinctly different nines. Break out the driver on the front nine as the fairways are wide, but the holes are longer. The back nine will require more accuracy and course management as the fairways become tight. The Resort Course is a great test for players of all abilities. The key to scoring well here is to keep the penalty strokes off your card.
Ridge Course: The course cuts through an ancient juniper forest with gorgeous views of the Cascades and the top of Smith Rock State Park. Known as a “driver’s dream,” the par-72 Ridge Course's ample landing areas allow for golfers to hit the long ball.
Challenge Course: Exceeding many golfers' expectations is this 18-hole, 4,175-yard, par-63 track. Boosting nine par 3s and nine par 4s, this course offers entertainment and challenge for all. With holes such as the 400-yard, par-4 fourth, the Challenge Course is no pitch-and-putt facility.
Number of holes: 54 Ridge Course (18), Resort Course (18), Challenge Course (18)
Status: Two courses open year-round, weather permitting; Resort Course open seasonally
Location: 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond
Tee times: 541-923-4653
Course stats: Challenge Course, par 63, 4,175 yards; Resort Course, par 72, 6,704 yards; Ridge Course, par 72, 6,952 yards
Green fees: Challenge Course: Through Oct. 10 $49 daily; Oct. 11-Nov. 23, $44 daily. Resort Course: Through Oct. 3, $81 daily; Oct. 11-Nov. 23, $59 daily. Ridge Course: Through Oct. 10, $84 daily; Oct. 11-Nov. 23, $64 daily
Power cart: $19
Director of golf: Ron Buerger, PGA
Lead professional/academy director: Kevin Story, PGA
Course designers: Resort: Gene Bunny Mason (1986); Ridge: John Thronson (1992); Challenge: John Thronson (1999)
Extras: Indoor driving facility, putting green, pro shop, snack bar, banquet/meeting facilities
Website: www.eagle-crest.com
The Greens at Redmond
The Greens at Redmond has made significant improvements to its conditioning since new ownership took over in 2014. A true executive course with 14 par 3s and four par 4s, its short layout is well-designed and enough to test most golfers. It is ideal for those with three hours or less to spend on a round of golf.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 2575 SW Greens Blvd., Redmond
Tee times: 541-923-0694
Course stats: Par 58, 3,131 yards
Green fees: Open to 1 p.m. $29, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. $25, 5 p.m. to close $18
Power cart: $13 per rider for 18 holes and $10 per rider for nine holes
General Manager: David Holmes
Course designer: Robert Muir Graves (1996)
Extras: Indoor driving facility, putting green and practice bunker, pro shop, snack bar, banquet/meeting facilities
Website: www.golfthegreens.com
Juniper Golf Course
Juniper is cast across the high desert terrain, winding through juniper trees and lava rock on the south end of Redmond. Hard and fast conditions make the course a challenge to even the most skilled golfers, and its speedy bentgrass greens are its hallmark. If the prevailing wind is up, the 478-yard, par-4 17th hole is arguably the toughest par in Central Oregon.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond
Tee times: 541-548-3121
Course stats: Par 72, 7,186 yards
Green fees: $30-$78
Power cart: $20
Head golf professional: James Billings
Course designer: John Harbottle III (2005)
Extras: Driving range, putting green, practice pitching green, restaurant, banquet facility
Website: www.playjuniper.com
Lost Tracks Golf Club
The south Bend course is primarily a position golf course that cuts through ponderosa pines with doglegs present to some degree on every hole except the four par 3s. The course's best-known hole is the 150-yard, par-3 16th, a short hole with a green that, while massive, is surrounded by water.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 60205 Sunset View Drive, Bend
Tee times: 541-385-1818
Course stats: Par 72, 7,003 yards
Green fees: Through May 1 $25-$39; May 2-June 2 $25-$49; June 3-Oct. 2 $29-75; Oct. 3-Oct. 30 $25-$55; Oct. 31-close $25-$39
Power cart: $20 per rider for 18 holes and $10 per rider for nine holes
Golf pro: Pat Cashman
Course designer: Brian Whitcomb (1996)
Extras: Putting green, driving range and short-game area, restaurant, pro shop, learning facility
Website: losttracks.com
Meadow Lakes Golf Course
Meadow Lakes is everything a municipal course should be. It is affordable, easily accessible and well-maintained. Water comes into play on every hole in the form of either the Crooked River or the courses nine man-made lakes, which provide a worthy challenge to golfers of all skill levels.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 300 SW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville
Tee times: 541-447-7113
Course stats: Par 72, 6,783 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $40 Mon-Thu and $46 Fri-Sun; Oct. 1-Oct. 31, $35 daily; after Oct. 31, $30 daily
Power cart: $17 per rider
Head golf professional: Zach Lampert
Course designer: Bill Robinson (1993)
Extras: Putting green, driving range, restaurant, pro shop
Website: www.meadowlakesgc.com
Old Back Nine Golf Course
An OGA-rated, par-36, nine-hole golf course. An easily walkable layout, the course twists through ponderosa pines and the Mountain High neighborhood in southeast Bend. The course is an appealing option for golfers of all abilities and ages.
Number of holes: Nine
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 60650 China Hat Road, Bend
Tee times: 541-382-1111
Course stats: Par 36, 2,952 yards
Green fees: Through May 31, $30 open to 4 p.m. and $25 4:10 p.m. to twilight; June 1-July 31, $36 7 a.m.-5 p.m., $26 5:10 p.m. to twilight; Aug. 1-31, $36 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $26 4:40 p.m. to twilight; Sept. 1-31, $36 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $26 3:40 p.m. to twilight; After Oct 1, $26 daily
Power carts: $12 per rider
Walking cart: $4
Course superintendent: Geoff Brown
Head golf professional: None
Course designer: Jan Ward (1987)
Extras: Putting green, clubhouse, snack bar
Website: oldbacknine.com
Quail Run Golf Course
Heavily wooded with lodgepole pines, Quail Run is considered by many Central Oregonians to be a hidden gem. The course is well-conditioned and as fun and challenging to play as its more-heralded counterparts in the region. It is a consistent course throughout, and the 451-yard, dogleg-left 18th hole makes for a test at the finish.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 16725 Northridge Drive, La Pine
Tee times: 541-536-1303 or 800-895-GOLF
Course stats: Par 72, 6,897 yards
Green fees: Through Sept. 30, $62 daily; after Oct. 1, $42 daily.
Power cart: $17
Director of golf: Todd Sickles
Course designer: Jim Ramey (original nine, 1991; second nine, 2006)
Extras: Driving range, putting and chipping area, practice bunkers, snack bar, pro shop
Website: www.golfquailrun.com
River's Edge Golf Course
A flat lie is hard to find at River's Edge, situated on the east side of Awbrey Butte, so be prepared to play a variety of shots. River's Edge offers some dramatic views of Bend, and at no place is that more apparent than on the tee box of No. 16, a 216-yard par-3 with panoramic vistas of Pilot Butte and the surrounding city.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 400 Pro Shop Drive, Bend
Tee times: 541-389-2828
Course stats: Par 72, 6,683 yards
Green fees: $69 for 18 holes and $44 for nine holes, weekdays; $79 for 18 holes and $49 for nine holes, weekends
Power cart: $17 for 18 holes and $11 for nine holes
Director of golf: Jennifer High
Course designer: Robert Muir Graves (1988, original nine; 1992, second nine)
Extras: Driving range, putting green, chipping area, pro shop, restaurant
Website: www.riversedgegolfbend.com
Sunriver Resort
Meadows: With Mount Bachelor as its backdrop, the course features tremendous variety within its 18 holes, seven of which border the meandering Sun River. The dramatic use of directional and fore-bunkers provide ample challenges for golfers of all skill levels. The Meadows has hosted numerous USGA, NCAA, and PGA of America Championships.
Woodlands: Designed by internationally celebrated course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr., Woodlands requires more accuracy than Meadows. The trees frame and shape the course, giving the track subtle doglegs rather than hard turns left or right. Featuring dense forests of ponderosa pines, outcroppings of lava rock and an abundance of water, Woodlands is playable for most but challenging to all.
Number of holes: 36 Meadows course (18) and Woodlands course (18)
Status: Open seasonally. Woodlands opened May 6, Meadows opened March 25
Location: In Sunriver, 15 miles south of Bend, west of U.S. Highway 97
Tee times: 541-593-4402
Course stats: Meadows, par 71, 7,012 yards; Woodlands, par 72, 6,933 yards
Green fees: May 6 through Oct. 9: $60-$125 for Deschutes County residents; Oct. 10 to close: $55-$80 for Deschutes County residents
Head golf professional: Chris Points
Course designers: Meadows course, John Fought redesign (opened 1968; redesigned 1999); Woodlands course, Robert Trent Jones Jr. (1981)
Extras: Driving range, practice facilities include chipping green with bunker, putting green, and Gray's Trail 18-hole putting course
Gray's Trail: A new 18-hole putting course located behind The Lodge at Sunriver Resort. Bordered by the Little Sun River, Great Meadow and Meadows golf course, Gray’s Trail is named after a founder of Sunriver Resort, John Gray. The 18-hole trail features a 30,000-square-foot bentgrass putting surface with 18 individual holes that can be reimagined anytime. Open to members, pass holders, guests and the public on a first-come basis after registering in the Meadows golf shop. Rates: $18 to $23.
Website: www.sunriverresort.com
Widgi Creek Golf Club
The tiered greens at Widgi Creek create some of the most challenging putting surfaces in Central Oregon. Position off the tee on the heavily wooded course is far more important than length to card a good score. The 216-yard, par-3 11th hole is tough in every way that can make a par 3 a challenge, including a 200-yard forced carry over water and a multitiered green.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 18707 Century Drive, Bend
Tee times: 541-382-4449
Course stats: Par 72, 6,905 yards
Green fees: Through May 31, $75 before 2 p.m., $55 after 2 p.m.; June 1-Sept. 25, $115 before noon, $75 from noon to 3 p.m., $55 after 3 p.m.; Sept. 26-Oct. 30, $75 before 2 p.m. and $55 after 2 p.m.; Oct. 31 to closing, $39 all day
Power cart: $20
Finn Cycles: $29
Golf professional: Taylor Giacomini
Course designer: Robert Muir Graves (1991, original nine; 1992, second nine)
Extras: Driving range, short-game practice facility, putting green, pro shop
Website: www.widgi.com
Semiprivate courses
Pronghorn Club (Nicklaus)
Pronghorn's Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, named after the golf icon who is its legendary designer, is considered among the elite public-access facilities in the country by most national golf publications. It is one of the best-conditioned courses in Central Oregon and one of the regions most challenging. The layout offers a stark contrast between the lush green of the course and the scraggly high desert that surrounds it.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend
Information: 541-693-5365
How to play: Public and resort play are welcome
Course stats: Par 72, 7,379 yards
Green fees: Through October, $139 to $229 (prices include cart, range balls)
Director of golf: Jerrel Grow
Course designer: Jack Nicklaus (2004)
Extras: Driving range, short-game area, putting green, indoor training facility, snack bar and three restaurants
Website: www.pronghornresort.com
Tetherow Golf Club
Recognized by many national publications as among the elite public-access facilities in the country, Tetherow was designed by renowned architect and Bend resident David McLay Kidd. A test of golf throughout, Tetherow's striking design uses hard and fast fescue grasses that provide a style of golf that more resembles a Scottish links course than a typical American layout.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend
Tee times: 541-213-2424
How to play: Available to members and their guests, with limited play for the general public
Course stats: Par 72, 7,298 yards
Green fees: June through September: $245 daily; October: $150 daily (all prices include cart and range balls).
GolfBoard and scooters: $30
Head golf professional: Katie Burnett
Course designer: David McLay Kidd (2008)
Extras: Driving range (with short-game course), two putting greens, indoor golf academy, clubhouse, indoor simulator, three restaurants and snack bar on the course
Website: www.tetherow.com
Private courses
Awbrey Glen Golf Club
Following the master plan of architect David McLay Kidd, Awbrey Glen has recently invested in its golf course design. Awbrey Glen is home to the most complete practice facility in Central Oregon, where members embrace game improvement on a dual-ended driving range and five-hole par-3 course.
Number of holes: 23
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 2500 NW Awbrey Glen Drive, Bend
Information: 541-385-6011
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available.
Course stats: Par 72, 7,013 yards
Head professional: Meghan Dobbins
Director of player development and member engagement: Tim Fraley
Membership Director: Barbara Malcom
Course designer: David McLay Kidd (2011 master plan)
Extras: Five-hole par-3 course, dual-ended driving range and practice facility, active junior golf, dynamic golf instruction programs with private and group instruction, professional club fitting, seasonal indoor golf simulator, full service golf shop, fitness center, pool, pro shop, restaurant
Website: www.awbreyglen.com
Bend Golf Club
The oldest golf course in Central Oregon embarked on a thinning program in 2015 as part of its new master plan, which was created by Dan Hixson, a well-regarded Northwest golf course architect. The classically designed course, which changed its name from Bend Golf and Country Club, is still defined by ponderosa pines and its Poa annua greens. Bend GC features tight fairways that put a premium on shot-making skills.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend
Information: 541-382-3261
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Currently a waiting list for golf members. Tennis/ athletic memberships available.
Course stats: Par 72, 7,068 yards
Head golf professional: Monte Hanson
Assistant Golf Professional: Bryce Tirrill and Freddie Swing
Course designers: Original nine: H. Chandler Egan, William Hanley (1925); second nine: Bob Baldock (1973)
Extras: Practice facilities include two chipping and putting greens, driving range, three greenside bunkers, 275-yard practice hole, and a 75-yard approach area. Fitness center, pool, restaurant, meeting/banquet facilities and tennis courts
Website: www.bendgolfclub.com
Brasada Ranch
Co-designed by Peter Jacobsen, a Portland native who went on to play on the PGA and Champions pro tours, the desert course has a reputation for being among the region's most enjoyable layouts. Forgiving fairways keep lesser-skilled golfers in play, and challenging green complexes will test even highly skilled players, who can play from one of seven tee combinations. And every golfer should enjoy the panoramic views.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte
Information: 541-526-6380
How to play: Golf course is open to Brasada Club Members and their guests, along with guests who stay on property at Brasada Ranch
Course stats: Par 72, 7,295 yards
Director of Club: Rich Bartley, PGA
Head golf professional: Kyle Johnson, PGA
First Assistant Golf Professional: Christopher Rosenquist, PGA
Course designers: Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy (2006)
Extras: Two-tiered, multisided driving range and practice area that includes putting, chipping and bunker. Golf simulator, GPS on carts, clubhouse, fitness facility, pools
Website: www.brasada.com
Broken Top Club
When it opened in 1993, the Tom Weiskopf/Jay Morrish design on Bend's west side helped usher in an era of high-end private golf in Central Oregon. A classic test of golf, Broken Top is a well-manicured, parkland-style golf course that offers spectacular views of the Cascades. Its signature par-4 11th hole is memorable for the deep pumice pit guarding the green.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open seasonally
Location: 62000 Broken Top Drive, Bend
Information: Golf shop, 541-383-0868; membership, 541-383-8200
How to play: Guests may play if accompanied or sponsored by a member. Golf course memberships are full.
Course stats: Par 72, 7,161 yards
Head golf professional: Andrew Hopkins-Payne
Assistant Golf Professional: Josh Hanson
Course designers: Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish (1993)
Extras: Driving range, putting course, two short-game practice facilities, clubhouse, pool, fitness facility
Website: www.brokentop.com
Caldera Links
Designed by Jim Ramey, Crosswater Club's now-retired director of agronomy, and Bob Cupp, Crosswater's architect, Caldera Links is a family-friendly par-3 course that features tour-quality bentgrass greens and bluegrass tees. Caldera, whose nine holes range from 60 to 185 yards, is considered by some publications to be among the best par-3 layouts in the country. Like Crosswater, Caldera Links utilizes the surrounding meadows to define the course.
Number of holes: Nine-hole par-3 course
Status: Open April-October (weather permitting)
Location: East of entrance to Crosswater Club on South Century Drive in Sunriver
Information: 541-593-7890
How to play: Nine-hole course available to Sunriver Resort guests, Caldera Springs homeowners, and Crosswater Club members and their guests
Course stats: Par 27, hole distances range from 60 to 185 yards
Head golf professional: Mark Meyer, PGA
Course designers: Robert E. Cupp and Jim Ramey (2007)
Extras: Putting green, retail outlet
Website: www.calderasprings.com
Crosswater Club
The best-known golf course in Central Oregon, Crosswater boasts an unmatched setting. Forced carries over the Deschutes and Little Deschutes rivers add hazard to its lengthy setup. A golfer's ability to hit precise approach shots into the greens will be the difference between a solid score and a rough day. Ranked by Golf Digest as one of America's 100 Greatest Courses, Crosswater features six tee placements for each hole, bentgrass fairways and some of the best putting surfaces around.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open April 2-Oct. 24
Location: 17600 Canoe Camp Drive, Sunriver
Information: 541-593-4402
How to play: Available to Crosswater Club members, guests of members, and Sunriver Resort guests only
Course stats: Par 72, 7,683 yards
Head golf professional: Mark Meyer, PGA
Course designer: Robert E. Cupp (1995)
Extras: Driving range, putting and chipping greens, clubhouse with restaurant, snack bar, pro shop, locker facilities, pool
Website: www.crosswater.com
Prineville Golf Club
The second-oldest golf course in Central Oregon, this nine-hole facility is an unpretentious private golf club. The throwback course weaves through the foothills east of Prineville, offering the uninitiated a surprising test of golf. The greens are considered by many to be among the slickest in the region.
Number of holes: Nine
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 7120 Ochoco Highway, Prineville
Clubhouse: 541-447-7266
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available
Head golf professional: None
Course stats: Back tees: par 32, front nine; par 33, back nine; 4,959 yards total. Forward tees: par 32, front; par 33, back; 4,302 yards total
Course designers: Bob Hogan, Eddie Hogan, Ted Longworth, Larry Lamberger (1950)
Extras: Practice range, putting green, bar and concessions
Pronghorn Club (Fazio)
Pronghorn's Tom Fazio Championship Course, named after its famed designer, is among the most visually impressive golf courses anywhere and has been listed among the country's best courses in national publications. The green complex on Fazio's 187-yard, par-3 eighth hole makes it a unique and spectacular hole.
Number of holes: 18
Status: Open year-round, weather permitting
Location: 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend
Information: 541-693-5300
How to play: Guests may play when accompanied by a member. Memberships available
Course stats: Par 72, 7,462 yards
Director of golf: Jerrel Grow
Course designer: Tom Fazio (2007)
Extras: Driving range, short-game area, putting green, indoor training facility, snack bar and three restaurants
Website: www.pronghornresort.com
