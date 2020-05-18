As of Monday, May 18:
Deschutes County cases: 101 (5 new cases)
Crook County cases: 1
Jefferson County cases: 24
Oregon cases: 3,687 (62 new confirmed cases and 2 new presumptive)
Oregon deaths: 138 (1 new death)
What is COVID-19?
COVID-19 is an infection caused by a new coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can cause a range of symptoms. Some usually cause mild illness. Some, like this one, can also cause more severe symptoms and can be fatal. Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
How do I prevent it?
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your face.
Avoid close contact with sick people.
Stay home.
Stay 6 feet from others when in public.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or cough into your elbow.
Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that you frequently touch.
Source: Oregon Health Authority
Why doesn't Oregon Health Authority, or Deschutes County Heath Service report the number of cases who have recovered?
As of today, Deschutes County Health Services has reported 75 recovered cases.
You can check up-to-date stats at https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-novel-coronavirus
We've done a great job in Deschutes County in keeping the case load this low with our social distancing measures. We should all feel good about it.
Open Bend Now!
Come on, 92 deaths out of 2,354 cases? 3.9% CFR?? Cannot believe the testing situation in this state and country four months into this pandemic.
