DETROIT (AP) — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company's struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products.

The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas's move to suspend his rating and price target for the company's stock.

