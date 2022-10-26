Transportation projects and building permits seldom spark debate, but they dominated a forum Wednesday night among candidates for the mayoral seat and position six on the Bend City Council.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters and the City Club of Central Oregon, showcased opinions on how the council ought to approach transportation improvements, create affordable housing and generate a greater diversity of perspectives.
Julia Brown, Mike Riley and Rick Johns are all running for position six on the council.
Brown said during the forum she wants to be the "devil's advocate" on the council. Brown has worked in tech for much of her professional life and has lived in Bend for around three years. She is backed by Deschutes Citizens for Law and Order, which is a PAC directed by former Deschutes County Republican Party chair John Philo that supports candidates and measures in favor of law and order.
To encourage affordable housing development, Brown said the city needs to reduce the amount of time it takes for developers to obtain building permits.
Riley agreed with Brown that the permitting process is too slow. Along with speeding up the process, the council should create incentives that would entice developers to include essential services, like childcare, he said. Diversity in housing types like duplexes, triplexes and condos while increasing density can help to add to the housing supply, Riley said.
Riley is the director of the Environmental Center in downtown Bend, and he helped champion the $190 million transportation bond that passed last year. He has prioritized more modern transportation considerations throughout his campaign, especially investments in walking and biking. Riley has earned financial support from the Democratic Party of Oregon and the Clean Energy for Oregon PAC, which supports candidates in favor of "clean energy, climate action and rural economic activity." The treasurer of Riley's campaign, Jef Green, a Portland-based political consultant, is also the director of the clean energy PAC.
Johns, the most well-funded candidate in the race for position six with close to $37,000, disagrees with Riley's approach to transportation. He said at the forum that city committees have been taken over by bike advocates, and he said the Wilson Street corridor project, which created Bend's first roundabout with bicycle protections, was not worth the money.
Over $16,000 of Johns' contributions are from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors PAC. He is a downtown business owner, and he said he wants to work to preserve the quality of life in Bend, namely by leaving neighborhoods as they are.
Melanie Kebler, current city councilor and candidate for mayor, said the council shouldn't be afraid to try new things when it comes to relieving traffic congestion or creating new connected routes for walking and biking. She said Wednesday she wants to continue the momentum of progress she has helped create on the current council in managing growth, creating affordable housing and addressing homelessness.
Kebler said increasing shelter space for unhoused individuals, creating clear regulations for camping on city rights of way and investing in meaningful transportation options are ways to continue that momentum.
Chris Piper, a former city councilor who has held a strong financial lead over Kebler throughout the entirety their bids for mayor, now has over $165,000 in contributions compared to Kebler's over $85,000. Kebler said Wednesday she is "funded by people" while Piper is funded by special interests. Piper said his interests and endorsements are balanced.
Piper said at the forum Wednesday he favors more diversity in opinion on the council instead of frequent 7-0 decisions. Addressing Bend's lack of affordable housing is going to take more civic engagement, listening and accountability, Piper said. He also emphasized the importance of public and private partnerships and gearing the council's focus toward economic development by giving local businesses a voice in council discussions, evaluating the urban growth boundary and developing Bend's Central District.
Candidates also discussed solutions to Central Oregon's childcare desert, wildfire mitigation and how to balance Bend's tourism economy while maintaining Bendites' quality of life. A recording of the forum is provided on Connect Central Oregon's YouTube channel.
The League of Women Voters and the Central Oregon City Club will host their final debate of the season at 11 a.m. this Saturday for the candidates for the 5th Congressional District. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner will face off at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
(1) comment
Piper is in the back pocket of real estate agents, developers, and builders. He will do what they say.
