Candidates for position six and the mayoral seat on the Bend City Council, from left: Mike Riley, Rick Johns, Julia Brown, Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper. They discussed their priorities if elected at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Central Oregon City Club Wednesday evening.

 Anna Kaminski/The Bulletin

Transportation projects and building permits seldom spark debate, but they dominated a forum Wednesday night among candidates for the mayoral seat and position six on the Bend City Council.

The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters and the City Club of Central Oregon, showcased opinions on how the council ought to approach transportation improvements, create affordable housing and generate a greater diversity of perspectives.

Piper is in the back pocket of real estate agents, developers, and builders. He will do what they say.

