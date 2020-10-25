Already in the midst of the worst wildfire season on record, California faces the most favorable conditions for instigating large wildfires so far this year, beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting into Tuesday. The combination of hurricane force wind gusts and extremely dry conditions mean the potential of a fire starting, and spreading rapidly, is unusually high.
In the San Francisco Bay and areas from Sacramento northward, high winds of up to 80 mph are expected in higher elevations, with gusts to 50 mph possible even in downtown San Francisco.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has designated much of northern California’s fire risk as “extremely critical,” the most severe level on its scale.
Humidity levels were expected to be in the single digits once the winds begin cranking out of the north and northeast, and the strongest winds will reach lower elevations than usual. The National Weather Service forecast office in Sacramento wrote a foreboding technical forecast discussion on its website Sunday morning, making clear that this event has the potential to be historic.
“This event is forecast to be the strongest event of the year so far for the region. Consequently, the potential fire weather impacts will be extreme,” the National Weather Service said. Forecasters referred to “desert-dry” humidity levels, and compared the setup to the conditions that led to some of the most notorious fire events of the past several years.
“The meteorological … setup is uncomfortably similar to recent past events in northern California such as (the) October 27-28, 2019 (Kincade Fire rapid growth), November 8, 2018 (Camp Fire rapid growth), and October 8-9, 2017 (2017 Wine Country Fires rapid growth),” forecasters stated.
According to Brent Wachter, a meteorologist with the U.S. Forest Service in Redding, California, the peak winds will be somewhere between the deadly 2017 Wine Country firestorm and the near-historic late-October 2019 offshore wind. Though it’s not as hot as it was during the Wine Country event, low humidity levels are expected to make up for that difference to create similarly, if not even more dangerous conditions, Wachter said.
“Any new ignitions will be present in an environment that will promote rapid, explosive, and dangerous spread of fire,” the National Weather Service stated.
Wachter said he’s “highly confident” this event will rank as a greater than 97th percentile event that combines an ultra-dry and windy atmosphere with dry fuels.
In preparation for the winds and fire risk, the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plans to preemptively cut power to about 366,000 customers in 36 counties, or about 1 million residents, on Sunday.
During the past few years, the company’s infrastructure, including transmission lines, have been blamed for some of the state’s deadliest and most destructive blazes, including the 2018 Camp Fire that nearly destroyed the town of Paradise and killed dozens, as well as some of the wine country fires.
On Friday, Berkeley took an extraordinary step in recommending that residents who live in the fire-prone hills of the city consider evacuating before Sunday.
California is already in the midst of its worst wildfire season on record, with more than 4.1 million acres burned, at least 9,200 structures destroyed and 31 people killed. A staggering 5 of the top 6 largest fires on record in the state have occurred this season, including the largest, which is the August Complex. That fire is also the state’s first “gigafire” on record, having burned over 1 million acres.
Over the longer term, 17 of the top 20 largest blazes in the state have taken place since the year 2000.
