Before it became the iconic restaurant chain Café Yumm!, founder Mark Beauchamp still remembers the amazement from customers who tried the signature sauce created by his wife and restaurant co-owner, Mary Ann Beauchamp. 

“I would take people to lunch at Wild Rose Café & Deli, and I would say, ‘Watch this,’ and we would see Mary Ann give somebody a sample, and the guest’s reaction was always, ‘Yum, what is this?'” 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Louis Krauss at lkrauss@registerguard.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.