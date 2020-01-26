Filling the labor gap in the construction industry begins with our communication and education to the youth that a career in the construction industry is a respectable, skilled trade that can lead to opportunities and a great wage. Here’s the problem: High schoolers are seldom pointed toward construction as a career.
High school-aged youth should have as many options as possible as they consider their future. Anything that is productive and following their goals is a positive thing for them, their families and our community.
As a first-generation college graduate, I absolutely advocate for kids to attend post-secondary education. I can also speak to the fact that I am not working in the field I received a degree in, and even with athletic scholarships, it still took me over a decade to pay back my student loans.
What about the kids who don’t attend college? Who doesn’t want to work in an office environment? The ones who want to get out there and start making money and be part of a team that helps to build the structures for our community? No matter what the specific trade is (and there are tons of them), the bottom line is the same: They will be a productive member of this community helping to grow and improve it, without college debt, making a great wage all while learning a skilled trade they can take anywhere.
The construction industry offers many job opportunities from an entry-level laborer to being an expert in their field or perhaps owning their own company. Not many jobs can offer that right out of high school.
If more high school graduates try construction, Central Oregon’s skilled trades labor gap would shrink. This would lead to decreasing housing costs, higher quality of workmanship and shorter wait times to get projects completed and would assist in industry stabilization.
Central Oregon Builders Association has collaborated with many different organizations over the years about bringing awareness to middle and high school -aged students.
COBA is an active supporter of the new Construction Trade Core Concepts course offered at Central Oregon Community College .
With financial and instructional support from very generous, passionate and dedicated COBA members — including Kirby Nagelhout Construction, SunWest Builders, R&H Construction and others — this foundational training course for entering any construction trade is now creating a new pathway into this essential profession. COCC Construction Trade Core Concepts covers topics such as basic safety, communication skills and introduction to construction drawings with interactive, hands-on classroom and shop sessions.
This course builds soft skills that future construction workers need for interviewing, writing a résumé and being a great employee. Throughout the course, students are learning about different trades and career paths. This is an essential course to start a lifelong career. Once a student completes the training, they can earn a National Center for Construction Education & Research certification, and they have had the opportunity to develop relationships with some of the top construction employers in the area. The ultimate goal is to have a job in construction at the end of the course.
Please consider this valuable, respectable, rewarding, stable career as an option for our youth.
For more information on COBA, attending the COCC Construction Class or the building industry contact Mandy Weidman, mandyw@coba.org or visit cocc.edu to register for a free info session to learn more.
