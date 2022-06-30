Every day Isa Jayme helps patients bridge financial gaps and find solutions to problems. As a social worker at Mosaic Medical, the 27-year-old Bend resident is used to making tough choices between needs and wants.
Lately, she has found that her budgeting skills are more necessary than ever — for herself.
While she’s paid well for her position at Mosaic Medical, her second professional job out of college, it’s still not enough to cover rent, her car, student loans, food and credit cards. It’s gotten even worse lately as prices have skyrocketed for gas, groceries and entertainment, the effects of 8.6% inflation.
“I’m really lucky because Mosaic believes in paying a living wage,” Jayme said. “I’ve even received a pay raise pretty soon after starting. I really appreciated that. They pay health care and have good benefits.
“But it’s hard to make ends meet here in Bend.”
Jayme and her boyfriend share a house in east Bend with four other people. The house isn’t special or grand. But it’s functional and has enough room for all of them. Rent is more than $3,000 a month, plus utilities that they all share. Jayme and her boyfriend share the rent for a room in the house.
She’d like to live with just her boyfriend, but it’s just not affordable.
She doesn’t feel her lifestyle is extravagant. Vacations involve camping nearby or at Mount Shasta. But recently Jayme opted to sell the van she and her boyfriend used to camp in favor of a more gas-efficient vehicle.
Jayme does feel the pinch when she shops for food, a reality backed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau reported that food prices were up 7.6% in February, compared to the year before, the largest increase in food in more than four decades.
“I am mindful of the prices,” Jayme said. “I compare name brand items to off brands. I’m hyperaware of how much things are costing.”
When she goes out for a cup of coffee, she wrestles with her conscience: Should she tip? How much? Often her decision falls on the barista’s side. She understands and remembers what it’s like to earn minimum wage or just above.
Prices won’t come down that much, Jayme said. To fight back, she consulted a friend who is a financial adviser to come up with a plan that factors in her debt and expenses. A goal is to pay off student loan debt as quickly as possible and to not carry any consumer debt from credit cards.
“I want to get rid of my debt because it is weighing down on my mental health,” Jayme said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.