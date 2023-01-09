quiet quitters

Young American men and men with college degrees led the "quiet quitting" movement in the U.S., according to new research that sheds more light on the pandemic-induced phenomenon.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Young American men and men with college degrees led the "quiet quitting" movement in the U.S., according to new research that sheds more light on the pandemic-induced phenomenon.

Men aged 25 to 39 worked 16 fewer hours annually — voluntarily as opposed to layoffs — between 2019 and 2022, while men with at least a bachelor's degree cut back 14 hours, the most among groups, researchers from Washington University found. Those with higher earnings and already working the most hours had the biggest reductions.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.