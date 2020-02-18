More than $20 billion in unredeemed gift cards and store credit is floating around the U.S., and there is a good chance some of it belongs to you, according to a survey commissioned by Bankrate.com.
Half of all U.S. adults have about $167 in some form of unused credit, including airline redemption vouchers, the survey found. People with household income over $80,000 have the most in unused credit, at $297, followed by those with minor children, $274, and millennials, $234.
Starbucks alone reported $1.7 billion in store value card liability — accounting speak for unredeemed gift cards — as of Dec. 31. Target had $683 million in gift-card liability as of Nov. 2.
And one-quarter of U.S. adults have allowed a gift card to expire. Ted Rossman, an analyst at Bankrate.com, says that’s totally unnecessary.
“Gift cards and store credits are real money,” Rossman said in a phone interview. “The longer you hold it, the more likely you are to lose it. Or the company could go bankrupt.”
Unwanted gift cards can be sold in a secondary online market on sites such as Cardpool.com, CardCash.com and GiftCardSpread.com.
