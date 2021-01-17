Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the achieved copies of The Bend Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 16, 1921
Cause of fire in auto shop unknown
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the vulcanizing and battery-charging shop owned by Louis Doonar and James Dean at the north end of Bond street, early this afternoon. The equipment lost was valued at approximately $1500, and was without the protection of insurance.
Flames came into being suddenly and without apparent cause as Dean was outside the building, changing a battery for a customer. The fire department answered the alarm and had the fire under control in a short time. From the arrival of the engine, until water was being pumped on the burning structure was only 40 seconds, according to several spectators, who held watches on the firemen.
The department use for the first time in this city a four-way valve, which permits pressure to be used through the first line of hose laid from the hydrant to the fire without shutting off the water to make a new connection.
Women’s work explained to Civic league
Called for the purpose of placing before the public the facts concerning the work of the women’s protective division of Bend, the meeting of the Women’s Civic league, held yesterday afternoon, resulted in a lengthy discussion of the work and of the action of the city council in so far refusing to continue it. Several hundred women and a score of men, including Mayor Gilson and Councilmen Gilbert, Baker and Leverett showed their interest by attending, every seat in Sather’s hall being taken and many standing on the side and in the ante room.
Following a short business session of the league, the subject of the afternoon was introduced by the reading of a written reports from Mrs. Stockwell of the work she has done since the protective division was created in April of last year. The report showed that in the past eight months there have been 150 girls and women cared for in various ways at a total cost of $1586.85.
Speakers included Mrs. V.A. Forbes, Robert W. Sawyer, Dr. A. Lessing, Rev. J.Edgar Purdy and A. Whisnant, of whom Mr. Purdy and Mr. Whisnant made especially able addresses concerning the work that had been done and the importance of going forward with it.
Deschutes county to get new nurse
To take the position formerly held by Miss Margaret Brems as public health nurse, Miss Clara Clock has been assigned to this county, according to a letter just received by J.D. Donovan from Miss Helen Hartley, acting state advisory nurse.
Miss Clock is expected to arrive in Bend before the end of the week and Miss Hartley intends to visit this city Sunday or Monday to plan the organization work in connection with installation of the new nurse.
75 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 16, 1946
Three Bend soldiers win awards
Bend’s Three Musketeers, boys who fought together from the sands of Africa to the Alps of Europe and won purple hearts and other awards en route, are back home, civilians again They are Pte. Rolin H. Thompson, bronze star and purple heart winner, Pte. Byrl Shellhart, purple heart and Pte. Adelbert A. Skaggs, bronze star and purple heart. Each of the boys has four battle stars and an arrowhead for participation in the Riviera D-day invasion, and Rolin and Adelbert shared in a presidential unit citation. Byrl was in an army hospital, recovering from wounds when his buddies won their bronze stars.
Seven-room house in Bend to be moved to new site
Steps to remove the house at 239 Louisiana avenue, said to have been built in 1910 or 1911, recalled today one of the earliest real estate transactions in Bend. The house, now the property of Mrs. Ira Cram, is to be moved to the southeast corner of Wall street and Georgia avenue, where it will be remodeled as a home.
A perusal of the records of the Deschutes Federal Savings and Loan association today showed that the property, lot 6 block 5, of the original Bend townsite, belonged to the Pilot Butte Development company in 1905.
This company, with L.D. Weist as vice president and A. L. Goodwillie as secretary, sold the lot on Nov. 7, 1905, to John Bloss for the sum of $350. It was reported that Bloss erected the house of the lot several years later. The builder, on Oct. 6, 1914, sold the home to Charles Bloss of Ashland county, Wis.
On July 31, 1919, Charles Bloss sold the property to S.E. Morgan and his wife, Marguerite. This couple then transferred the title to Joseph J. Klein on Oct. 3, 1925, and he in turn sold to Elizabeth Read on Nov. 19, 1929.
The most recent owner before the purchase by Mrs. Cram was Robert Hill of Bend.
The building is being moved by Albert Wright, Bend Moving contractor, who estimates it will take about a week to transfer the structure up Louisiana avenue to Wall street, and on to its new location at the corner of Georgia. Mrs. Cram has obtained a $1,000 permit for the building of a concrete foundation on which the seven-room, two story dwelling will rest.
Reason for removal of the building is said to be plans of the Bend Garage company, which is buying the property, for the construction of an annex to its present building.
Central Oregon’s turkeys get spot
Turkey raising as an industry in Central Oregon, and a picture of a large flock of the birds on the Owens turkey farm near here are featured in the December issue of “The Northwest,” publication of the Northern Pacific railroad. The publication reports that turkey growers around Bend and Redmond raised in excess of 100,000 turkeys in 1945, adding,
“The climate and soil conditions are ideal and there are other advantages which should make turkey growing permanent in that area.”
50 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 16, 1971
St. Charles eyes new site — plot east of Bend
A 68-acre plot east of Bend in all probability will be the site of the new St. Charles Memorial Hospital, Sister Kathryn, hospital administrator, said today. Preliminaries for purchase of the property were completed when an option was exercised last night.
Under terms of the agreement, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Triplett will sell the property, which is bounded by Neff and Denser roads, for $74,500. The purchase includes rights to 19 acres of water in the Central Oregon Irrigation District.
“The decision to build is still tentative,” Sister Kathryn said. “The scales definitely are tipping in that direction, however, but a final report by Steinle Associates of New York, who have been making an in-depth study, will be a deciding factor.”
The option was to expire on Jan. 15, and could not be renewed, Sister Kathryn said. For that reason, it was decided to purchase the property, which had been the front-runner among several suggested sites.
The purchase involves two parcels: 65 acres at $60,000, and three acres improved with a house and other buildings at $14,500.
The three sisters and a former president of the governing board of the Sisters of St. Joseph arrived Jan. 7 from Indiana to view the property and assist in making the decision. The Indiana nursing order owns the hospital, long located north of Franklin Avenue on Lava Road.
The option was exercised on the recommendation of the hospital’s lay advisory board, the Central Oregon Hospital Foundation, the medical staff’s executive and hospital planning committees, and the administration.
A long-range plan calls for construction to begin sometime in 1973, with 1975 as the target date for occupancy.
The Portland architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill has been engaged for the project. Bertis Crawford Rasco, project manager and Bill Rouzie of the firm were present for last night’s action, as were John Steinle of the New York hospital consulting firm and Sheldon Martin, West Coast manager.
Recommendations to exercise the option were made preceding a luncheon meeting of the boards and committees yesterday. Some 35 persons, including the four sisters from Indiana were present.
HEADLINES: Government to study future timber supply – Experts predict shortages — Supreme Court to hear Muhammad Ali’s appeal — Reagan wants to get all able bodied welfare recipients into work force — B52s fly support for S. Viets in Cambodia — Fashion designer perfume maker ‘Coco’ Chanel dies.
25 Years Ago
For the week ending
Jan. 16, 1996
Developers move to next phase of east-side project
Safeway’s done. What’s next?
Developers of The Forum shopping center on Bend’s east side aren’t revealing the names of merchants. But they’re apparently up to something.
Grading work began Wednesday on a section of the 40-acre shopping center near Purcell Boulevard in front of Costco, said Mel Getz, co-owner of The Forum.
In addition, developers have submitted land-use plans for five retail buildings and three restaurants on the site.
In all, these buildings total more than 80,200 square feet and would essentially complete the retail center at Highway 20 and 27th Street.
“We’re not able to confirm the names of things,” said Judy Getz, co-owner of The Forum. “we’re dealing with people on all but one of the buildings, but we don’t have signed leases yet. These negotiations tend to go back and forth.”
Negotiations must be getting close with at least one tenant — given that site work got under way Wednesday.
“We promised a building for this summer,” Mel Getz noted. “If we don’t get started we won’t get done.”
The Forum has been the centerpiece for a surge of commercial development on Bend’s east side in the past three years. The shopping center already contains Costco Wholesale, Ernst Home Center and Safeway.
Costco purchased its site outright and constructed its own building. But other retailers in The Forum are leasing their structures from Getz Properties, which appears to be the plan for the proposed new structures as well.
Buildings in coming phases won’t be as large as Costco, Ernst and Safeway. Land-use plans call for a 31,350-square-foot building in front of Costco divided into two parts- one 23,500 square feet and the other 7,850 square feet.
The size of this building alone indicates a fairly large merchant. As a comparison, United Furniture Warehouse, which recently opened on Bend’s east side, occupies only 18,000 square feet.
Other retail buildings in Getz Properties land-use plan include a 14,700-square-foot structure in front of Ernst Home Center’s parking lot, and a 22,700-square foot structure between Safeway and Highway 20.
In addition, three restaurants sites line Highway 20. On the west side of The Forum’s Highway 20 driveway, plans call for a 2,700-square-foot restaurant, a size typical of fast-food outlets.
On the east side of the driveway, two larger restaurants are planned, one 5,400 square feet and one 6,000 square feet.
The time frame for construction depends on when lease agreements are signed. Mel Getz wouldn’t speculate on when negotiations with prospective tenants might be wrapped up. “It’s like trying to call a home run,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.