U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
Reporter
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden appeared to have retained his place in Congress on Tuesday night, outpacing GOP nominee Jo Rae Perkins of Albany.
Wyden, a Democrat, was the clear front-runner Tuesday night, garnering nearly 60% of the vote, according to early results from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Perkins had about 40%.
Also running was Dan Pul Ju, a Pacific Green Party candidate and Chris Henry of the Progressive Party. Both had about 1% of the vote.
Wyden, 73, was first elected to the Senate in 1996.
Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.
