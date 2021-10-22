Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., wants a federal agency to review pharmacy closures nationwide including Bi-Mart's plan to close 56 pharmacies in the Pacific Northwest.
In a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Wyden cited Bi-Mart's recent announcement that it was closing its pharmacies because of increasing costs.
He wants the federal agency to examine how fees imposed by Medicare Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers, who act as middlemen, may be driving the closures.
“I am deeply concerned that the rise of these fees has contributed to the permanent closure of 2,200 pharmacies nationwide between December 2017 and December 2020,” the senator wrote.
Reports indicate the direct and indirect fees imposed by Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers have had a negative financial impact on local pharmacies in Oregon and other states.
Wyden wrote that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported to Congress in June that Part D plans and benefit managers increased the fees to pharmacies by 91,500% from 2010 to 2019, and that fees doubled from 2018 to 2020.
Wyden said rural communities are particularly dependent on local community pharmacists for their care, and are especially impacted by the closures.
"Pharmacies across Oregon report that these fees exert significant financial strain and impede their ability to deliver critical services," Wyden said.
Walgreens issued a news release Sept. 30 regarding an agreement to acquire Bi-Mart's pharmacy business, including 37 in Oregon. Bi-Mart's retail stores will remain open. In places where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, it will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand.
"Bi-Mart's core business is healthy and strong. However, over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision," Rich Truett, president and CEO of Bi-Mart, said in the news release.
Rob Ewing, regional vice president of Walgreens, said the company currently operates in more than 9,000 locations in the United States, including more than 70 in Oregon.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives of Bi-Mart and Walgreens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
I agree with Senator Wyden on all points. The pharmacy situation in Bend has been truly dismal these last few months, with Walgreen’s probably the worst. I’ve seen lines with 20+ people at 9AM when they open. People flood to other outlets like Westside Pharmacy, where I’ve experienced some truly awful customer service. I hope more legislators start addressing the impacts of Medicare/Medicaid on our healthcare system, as they truly drive costs all around.
