Sen. Ron Wyden, along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, sent a letter Thursday to Fred Meyer’s parent company, Kroger Co., accusing the supermarket giant of “widespread and unresolved wage theft.”

As The Oregonian/OregonLive reported last year, workers at Fred Meyer, QFC and other Kroger-owned stores nationwide began reporting missing or incomplete paychecks from their employer in September. The problems began after the company rolled out a new payroll system across its stores.

Long and Variable
Selling them off to then run over them with massive market power. If I recall, Kroger couldn't sell all of them in their last acquisition appeasement package. No operator would stand in front of what was coming, for good reason.

