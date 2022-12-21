GENEVA — World Trade Organization arbitrators concluded Wednesday that the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as "Made in China," a move that was part of Washington's response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters there in 2019 and 2020.

A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body's rules and rejected Washington's argument that U.S. "essential security interests" allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an "emergency" that would allow for an exemption under the trade body's rules.

