World's biggest lumber producer to expand 5 U.S. mills amid boom

West Fraser Timber Co. plans to expand capacity at five of its lumber mills in the U.S. South as a homebuilding boom fuels lumber demand.
The pandemic-fueled surge in home construction last year took North American sawmills by surprise, sending lumber prices to new records. U.S. futures this week hit $1,600 per 1,000 board feet for the first time, a four-fold increase from a year ago. While production has since ramped up, demand continues to outpace supplies as homebuying and renovations continue.
"In the lumber segment we expect to invest approximately $150 million at five of our U.S. South lumber mills under the strategic capital program," the Vancouver, British Columbia, company said Thursday in a statement. "Investments at the target mills will expand their capacity, increase the mix of higher-margin 2x4s and reduce fixed and variable production costs."
