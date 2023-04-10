BIZ-WRK-REMOTE-FOREVER-2-TB (copy)

Sikich senior account Priyank Shah works alone in a 25,000-square-foot space at the Sikich's office in downtown Chicago, as most of his co-workers work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Workers in the office spend 25 percent more time in career-development activities than their remote counterparts, according to new data from a team of economists who have analyzed working from home since the pandemic began.

Those who came into work devoted about 40 more minutes a week to mentoring others, nearly 25 more in formal training and about 15 additional minutes each week doing professional development and learning activities, according to WFH Research, a group that includes Stanford University economist Nicholas Bloom.

