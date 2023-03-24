Monitoring remote workers

More than one in three employers (37%) use live camera feeds to keep tabs on remote workers, prompting some to quit while others get fired, a new survey found.

 123rf

More than one in three employers (37%) use live camera feeds to keep tabs on remote workers, prompting some to quit while others get fired, a new survey found.

Just about every company that has remote workers uses some form of monitoring, the survey of 1,000 business leaders from career site ResumeBuilder.com found, with the most common tactics being monitoring web browsing and blocking certain apps or content.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.