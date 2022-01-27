Oregon’s independent advocate to help injured workers navigate the workers’ compensation system is changing its name and adding workplace safety and health as part of its services.
The Ombudsman for Injured Workers is now the Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers. It has expanded its role to also help workers protect their rights under Oregon OSHA’s laws and rules, according to a a press release.
The Office of the Ombudsman for Injured Workers was created in 1987. Since then, it has served as an independent advocate for injured workers by helping them understand their rights and responsibilities, investigating complaints, and acting to resolve those complaints. It is an independent office that is part of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).
Even though the office is taking on this new role, the needs of injured workers will still be met.
“We are continuing to serve injured workers in the workers’ compensation system,” said Ombuds for Oregon Workers Jennifer Flood. “We are just expanding to include all Oregon workers.”
The Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers can be contacted at 800-927-1271. Direct services are available in English and Spanish. Language service is used to help callers who speak other languages.
