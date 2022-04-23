In the more than two years since the pandemic shut down many offices, white-collar employees across the country have been forced to set up desks in cluttered kitchens and cramped bedrooms, reinventing how to work, day in day out, on the fly.
New social codes developed between employees and employers, perhaps changing the nature of work irrevocably.
Another consequence of the mass relocation of office workers: A rise in employee lawsuits demanding reimbursement for expenses incurred while working from home during the pandemic.
“We have tons of these in the pipeline,” said Jacob Whitehead, an attorney who has filed about 20 class-action lawsuits over business expenses demanded by employees.
Home expenses such as telephone and internet fees, extra energy to heat or cool a house and office supplies can add up to $50 to $200 a month per employee, according to more than a dozen lawsuits examined by The Times.
If expenses were incurred during the entire duration of the pandemic, that could add up to as much as $5,000 for every worker. Some lawsuits are also demanding payment for the potential revenue employees could have collected had they rented out their home office instead of using it for work.
“This is one of those pandemic-related issues that rose very suddenly,” said Craig Ackermann, a Los Angeles attorney who has filed about 25 lawsuits to collect unreimbursed business expenses from employers. About half of those lawsuits have been settled, he said.
One of Whitehead’s clients, Troy Seppala, a former refinance sales trainer, was among several employees of Better Mortgage Corp. who filed a lawsuit in March 2022 against the mortgage company.
In the lawsuit, he claimed that after he was ordered to work from home, starting in March 2020, he had to foot the bill for work expenses, including his internet use, extra electricity and use of his personal laptop and cellphone, at a total cost of “several thousands of dollars.”
Seppala was laid off from Better Mortgage in December of 2021, part of a mass layoff that was executed during a Zoom meeting, and is still looking for work. Better Mortgage did not respond to emails seeking comment on the case.
The company had previously paid for snacks and lunch each day for employees who worked in the office — perks that were eliminated when Seppala and other staff members were ordered to work from home.
Other lawsuits, many of which are still working their way through the court system, have targeted such business giants as Wells Fargo Bank, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Visa, Oracle and Bank of America.
Visa declined to comment on the lawsuit. Representatives for Bank of America, Liberty Mutual and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The companies that are being sued for failing to reimburse their employees for business expenses have, according to Ackermann, argued in court that the pandemic caught them off guard and unprepared to respond.
“They say it is a one-in-a-hundred-year pandemic, what do you expect?” he said. “Still, the law is the law. Do you think the employee should eat the cost?”
The lawsuits highlight one of the most dramatic changes the pandemic brought to the business world: the widespread transfer of employees from business offices to home offices to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
In a poll of nearly 6,000 workers by the Pew Research Center, 71% of those employees with jobs that could be done at home were working from home all or most of the time in the fall of 2020. In contrast, 23% of those workers said they teleworked frequently before the coronavirus outbreak.
The legal disputes have arisen because very few employers adopted clear policies about reimbursing workers for work-related expenses at home, according to academics and legal experts.
Federal law does not require that companies pay for expenses incurred by employees working from home, but many states, including California, adopted laws to address the subject long before the pandemic.
The state’s labor code is tilted to favor workers. The law requires employers to pay workers for “all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.