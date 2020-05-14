At Leapin Lizards Toy Co. on NW Wall Street in Bend, Suzy Reininger was busy rearranging and cleaning Thursday.
She removed displays. She packed away play stations. She made the aisles larger and was planning to only allow seven customers in the store at a time.
This is her new normal after Gov. Kate Brown approved Deschutes County’s reopening plan on Thursday. The governor approved 31 of the 33 counties that submitted reopening plans after locking down communities March 23 as a way to contain the coronavirus.
Crook County also received the governor’s approved to reopen Friday, but Jefferson County had to briefly tweak its plan before getting the governor’s nod midday Thursday.
“We are very pleased Crook County was approved for moving into Phase 1 reopening,” said Steve Uffelman, Prineville mayor. “Businesses are ramping up. Most have made preparations in anticipation of reopening.”
Joe Krenowicz, Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce executive director, said it would have been devastating for the community if it had been the only one in Central Oregon not to open.
As of Thursday, Deschutes County had 91 known cases of COVID-19, Jefferson County had 24 cases, and Crook County had 1 case, according to a statement by the Central Oregon Public Health Departments situation update.
“We are very happy we can open tomorrow (Friday),” Krenowicz said. “Like everywhere else it’s been devastating.
“There’s a fair amount of us looking forward to getting our haircuts and hair coloring.”
Under the governor’s Phase 1 guidelines, restaurants, bars, barbers and salons and fitness centers can open provided they:
- Maintain 6-foot distancing.
- Sanitize work stations and provide personal protective equipment for workers.
- Limit the number of customers, in the case of fitness centers, and even keep a list of customer contact information.
- Restaurants and bars must stop on-site consumption by 10 p.m.
The restrictions in the first phase will last for 21 days before counties are able to move on to the next phase.
“COVID-19 has had a large impact on business owners,” said Phil Henderson, Deschutes County commissioner, during a webinar meeting Thursday. “Business owners need to set an example. Be there for your employees and show them what they need to be doing to meet the guidelines.”
But at Joolz, a downtown Bend Middle Eastern restaurant, customers will have to wait a bit before they can dine-in . Owner Julie Hamdan said she will continue with the carryout service.
“There’s so many uncertain things,” Hamdan said. “We’re a narrow restaurant. We want to wait and see.”
Because of social-distancing requirements, Joolz would lose more than half its seating inside the restaurant, Hamdan said. And even with the rules to protect workers and customers, Hamdan is concerned that customers will stay home and not venture out.
“Takeout is the best for us,” she said. “We’re doing a third of our business, if we’re lucky.”
Over at SW Division Street, Larry Sidor, Crux Fermentation Project co-founder and CEO, has a similar concern. After laying off half his staff more than a month ago, and limiting business to carryout service at the pub, Crux will reopen on Friday.
But there won’t be any inside seating. Everyone will be outdoors. Customers can come inside to place their orders .
“We want to make the experience as comfortable as possible,” Sidor said. “We’ll have picnic tables set up to maintain social distancing.
“There’s two sides to this: what the state tells us what to do and our customers tell us to do. But I don’t know if people will show up tomorrow (Friday).”
Tanya Earle, owner of South Sister Skin and Nails on NW Division Street, knows just how much pent-up demand is out there. In just half a day, she’s filled up her appointment book through next Thursday.
In preparation, she has installed plexiglass screens on the manicure tables. There will be masks for customers, and only one nail technician will work at a time.
“I’ll be wearing a cloth mask,” said Earle, who has owned the salon since 2015. “We have eye protection as well. We wash our hands between every client and during the service and we’ll be requiring clients to wash before the service as well. For the most part, I feel safe, but I am concerned that we’ll reopen and get a surge of cases.”
