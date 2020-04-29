Winco Foods, LLC, started remodeling the old Shopko site in Bend on Monday in preparation of an opening in late 2020 or early 2021, city officials said.
Building permits were issued Friday, said Ben Hemson, city of Bend business advocate. Winco did not respond to questions from The Bulletin.
Hemson said the employee-owned grocery chain will be removing the old concrete floor in the Shopko site at the Riverbend Plaza and replacing/refurbishing the front facade of the building, Hemson said.
Some work will be done on the parking lot, as well.
The Boise-based supermarket has signed a lease for the 106,216-square-foot building that housed Shopko at 60 NE Bend River Mall Ave.
Founded in 1967 as a Waremart, according to the company’s website, the chain’s predominant presence was in the Pacific Northwest through the 1970s. It became employee-owned through an employee stock ownership program in 1985.
The 126-store grocery chain is known for its low prices, not accepting credit cards and requiring customers to bag their own groceries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.