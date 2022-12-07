BIZ-WRK-MEN-QUITTING-DMT

Men's sense of their status in the labor market is highly dependent on how much they earn compared with male peers of similar age, according to the research by Pinghui Wu, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

 TNS photo

A decline in social status relative to better-paid peers is a key reason why so many American men have dropped out of the labor force, according to the latest paper to examine a conundrum that’s baffled economists for decades.

Men’s sense of their status in the labor market is highly dependent on how much they earn compared with male peers of similar age, according to the research by Pinghui Wu, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

Did You Know?

Last month, the share of men older than 20 who were working or looking for work dropped to 70.2%, a three-month low and a rate that’s well below pre-pandemic levels.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.