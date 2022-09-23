Workers

Thousands of bar and restaurant workers bolted for other industries – mostly retail, health care and business services jobs. 

 Dave Killen/The Oregonian

Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector.

Hotels, restaurants and bars still have about 12,000 fewer workers than they did before the pandemic, a roughly 6% decline. Employers are still scrambling to fill shifts waiting tables, tending bar and serving takeout.

