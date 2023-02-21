Steven B. Wright

Steven B. Wright, ASI Senior Client Advisor

 Steve Tague

For most traditional investments like stocks and bonds, one of the key tenets for a successful outcome over time is to "buy and hold."

Of course, you are well-served to start with a low-cost mix that is diversified globally, having exposure to different sizes, styles, and sectors of the market, and suitable for your personal circumstances and situation. Along the way, you should make adjustments when you experience life changes, and rebalance as market movements shift your mix out of alignment from its original setting.

At ASI Wealth Management, Steve Wright is passionate about creating investment and wealth planning strategies to help clients achieve what is most important in their lives. He has a deep understanding of the financial issues facing families and business owners and works closely with clients to ensure they make smart decisions about their money.

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

I mean, gold bugs are gonna gold bug, but who is advocating buy and hold of commodities? Ridiculous to the point of unbelief; surprised that is happening in asset cumulation land.

