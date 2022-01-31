Correction: The photos of Canal Commons that appeared in Monday's paper were of the incorrect location. The correct location of the project is the northeast corner of the Butler Market and Empire Avenue roundabout. (See illustration). We apologize for the error.
Owner: Pacific Crest Affordable Housing
General contractor: SunWest builders
Architect: Jim Landin at gl3 Architects
Details: Canal Commons 2, is being developed by Pacific Crest Affordable Housing. Canal Commons 2 is built on two lots, one to the north and one to the south of Canal Commons 1. The south building is further along in construction, so that’s what passersby see at the roundabout at Butler Market Road and 27th Street in Bend.
It will be 48 units.
The project is available and affordable to households earning up to 50% of the area median income, currently determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be $40,200 for a four-person household.
Pacific Crest, like many affordable housing developers, was able to secure a 20-year property tax exemption for this development so there will be no increase on the tax rolls until the exemption expires.
Energy efficiency is emphasized in this building, according to Pacific Crest officials.
I'm all for affordable housing but if the property tax exemption is how this is achieved is worrisome. Property taxes are a necessity to ensure infrastructure keeps up with building.
The article doesn't address the responsibilities of developers in this.
Totally agree, doesn't supply and demand control pricing? Rent control is a hot topic but in the end, it tends to make pricing higher. Landlords were crushed in the last 2 years and with new evictions laws favoring renters, you see less and less wanting to invest in rental properties. Feel-good policies seem to make things worse over the long term.
