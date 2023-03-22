The nursing shortage at St. Charles Bend is so severe that each day 123 nurses miss their lunch break during a 12-hour shift.
And nearly every morning Erin Harrington, a St. Charles Bend intensive care nurse, said she wakes to a text message asking for nurses to work on their day off to fill a critical shift.
“It overburdens the nurses,” said Harrington, who is a member of the Oregon Nurses Association and a member of the bargaining committee negotiating a contract with St. Charles Bend. “It overburdens the nurses that stay here and continue to work. It increases the moral injury and hurts the objective of recruiting and retaining nurses.”
Nurses say the staffing shortage is a result of wages that have lagged behind other health systems statewide. The hospital system says it’s the result of a national shortage of nurses. Wages and staffing have become the key issue in contract negotiations.
St. Charles Health System spent $61 million in 2022 to beef up its nursing and other positions with higher paid traveling nurses, according to the health system. The money spent on traveling employees has been repeatedly cited among the reasons the health system sustained financial losses last year.
While the Central Oregon health system is not the only hospital facing these challenges, it is the only hospital in the three-county region and the largest employer. Since December, nurses have been at the bargaining table with the health system negotiating a new contract that focuses on salary and benefits as a way to attract more nurses.
“We have been working very hard to retain our current highly trained nurses and to recruit new nurses,” said Rebecca Berry, St. Charles Health System vice president of human resources. “We recently increased nursing wage in part because many of our bedside hospital-based nurses have existing labor contracts dictating their wages and those wages had fallen behind due to current market conditions.”
Registered nurse wages lower end in Oregon
Since 2018, the hospital system has lost 549 nurses, about 57% of its Bend nursing staff. The health system is trying to fill about 300 positions, about a third of the staff, according to the union.
A comparison of registered nurse salaries from different locations in Oregon shows that St. Charles Health System is on the lower end of the scale for pay, according to data provided by the Oregon Nurses Association, which is in the midst of negotiating several contracts.
At St. Charles Bend, which has 226 beds, the starting base wages for registered nurses is $40.29 an hour, but that doesn’t include a recent $5 an hour across the board wage increase approved March 5. The recent wage increase was for bedside registered nurses in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville. The health system also gave $5 an hour wage increases to registered nurses in the clinics, home health, hospice, wound care, patient logistics and house supervisor or administrator on duty.
The wage increases bumped up the average nurses hourly pay to $58, according to the health system.
After 10 years of working, nurses at St. Charles Bend earn a base hourly wage of $51.28, according to the nurses association data.
The next lowest wage paid to nurses is at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, which has 378 beds, where the starting hourly wage is $39.92 for a nurse. After 10 years it rises to $53.07 an hour.
On the opposite end of the nurses pay spectrum is the Oregon Health & Science University, which pays a base hourly wage for new nurses of $44.78 an hour and those with 10 years experience $68.14 an hour. OHSU has 576 beds, according to the health center’s website.
Oregon ranks fairly high, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems that shows the state ranking among the top five of all 50 states in terms of nurse pay, which is averaging $98,000, said David Northfield, association communications director.
“We’re all struggling here,” said Harrington, of St. Charles Bend. “The entire health community needs better pay so we can afford to work and live here. As the largest employer in Bend, they need to step up.”
Wages, staffing key negotiation issues
Wages became a hot button issue at recent negotiations between St. Charles Bend and the nurses. An economist hired by the health system pointed out that wages don’t rise with cost of living and nurses saying that wages are not keeping pace with the cost of living.
“Affordability isn’t just a concern for nurses, it’s a concern for a lot of workers in Central Oregon, but particularly those in health care,” said Kevin Mealy, Oregon Nurses Association communications manager. “We have to make sure those front-line workers that keep a hospital open can afford to work and live here. That’s a difficult boulder to push up the hill because the employer is not required to bargain over it, but it’s important to nurses.
“It takes a team to make health care happen.”
The nurses union maintains that pay gap hurts efforts by the health system to recruit and retain workers. When there are not enough nurses, patients wait for beds, risk more infection and possible readmission, Mealy said. Not only is the region’s health system short of nurses, but it also is recruiting for 55 certified nursing assistant positions that need to be filled, Harrington said.
The health system said it has been actively advertising to fill the positions locally and nationally on various channels, Berry said. The health system has also developed programs to grow a local workforce by partnering with educational institutions and guaranteeing that employees who participate get paid and a position.
The hospital system also recently became an approved employer as part of the Bend Chamber of Commerce and Kôr Community Land Trust workforce housing project, Berry said.
“Safe staffing is the best medicine that a hospital can buy,” Mealy said. “We feel it’s a code red situation where nurses are looking around the room and say we don’t have enough long-term providers here to care for the community and we’re concerned about what happens tomorrow.
“Bend is continuing to grow, and the hospital won’t be able to provide the type of care the community needs.”
