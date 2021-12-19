As cryptocurrencies show up in the headlines more and more, some investors are wondering if they should dedicate a portion of their portfolio to these new types of electronic monies. Cryptocurrencies represent innovation within financial services, but there are still many uncertainties about the future of their technology and their returns.
• Technology : One of the more popularized cryptocurrencies is Bitcoin, which is represented by a string of code, or a token, that is stored in a digital wallet. Every record of transaction is stored in a decentralized ledger, with complex algorithms to validate these entries. Bitcoin is perhaps the most famous example, but there are actually thousands of alternatives.
• Regulations : With the increasing attention toward cryptocurrencies over the last few years, they’ve received additional scrutiny from regulators. These regulations could evolve and vary greatly between global jurisdictions as they wrestle with ways to protect retail investors from financial fraud, scams and abuse.
• What about Central Bank Digital Currency? China created a digital version of its currency, the yuan, and the U.S., U.K., and Japan are researching the digitalization of their own respective currencies. These developments call into question how cryptocurrencies and centralized bank digital currencies can or will coexist.
• Expected returns : Unlike traditional financial assets like stocks and bonds which provide investors expected returns based on future profits earned by corporations, bitcoins do not entitle holders to an expected stream of future income. Some have argued that bitcoin is like gold. Even if it held for decades, owners may never receive more of the asset, and it is unclear if they provide positive returns.
• Sustainability — The increase in the value of Bitcoin recently has enchanted potential investors, but the environmental impact of mining for bitcoins has gained attention, as well.
Mining involves using powerful computers to compile recent transactions into new blocks of the transaction chain through solving a highly complex mathematical puzzle, which delivers new coins into circulation. Investors who are concerned with sustainability may worry about the amount of energy required to mine for coins.
• Goals: When considering any investment, it is important to consider one’s goals. If your goal is to pay for future expenditures, then cash may be more fitting. If your goal is to grow your wealth, then stocks and bonds may be more appropriate as they have helped investors do just that for decades. Adding cryptocurrencies to your portfolio may mean decreasing your allocation towards other investments like stocks or bonds. We do not know if the expected returns on Bitcoin is positive, much less whether it will outperform other types of securities.
• Weighting: With that being said, some investors are excited by the thrill of speculation or believe Bitcoin is suited to meet their goals. If that is the case, it’s important to consider what percentage it will make up in their total portfolio.
• The total value of bitcoins in circulation is less than half of a percent of the aggregate value of global stocks and bonds, so its weight in a diversified portfolio should be relatively small.
The bottom line? Cryptocurrencies represent innovation as well as uncertainty. When reading the latest headline or experiencing FOMO, or fear of missing out, from your friend of a friend who got rich quick, consider your goals for investing. A goals-based approach using stocks, bonds, and traditional currencies has helped investors grow their wealth and achieve their goals for decades.
