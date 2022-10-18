A proposed merger between Kroger, owner of Fred Meyer and QFC, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway, could dramatically shake up the supermarket landscape in the Pacific Northwest.

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, which bought Fred Meyer in 1998, announced plans Friday to buy its next largest competitor, Albertsons Cos. Inc., in a $24.6 billion deal.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Kristine de Leon, kdeleon@oregonian.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.