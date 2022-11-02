The state of Washington sued Albertsons Cos. to stop the grocery chain from paying $4 billion to shareholders as a special dividend before state and federal antitrust reviews of its potential merger with rival Kroger Co.

The state accused Albertsons and Kroger in the lawsuit of running afoul of its antitrust and consumer protection laws. Bob Ferguson, the state's attorney general, plans to file a request for a temporary restraining order to block Albertsons from handing out the dividend while the legal fight proceeds, his office said in a statement.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.