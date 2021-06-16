Chuckanut Brewery, the Northwest brewer of German-style and other lagers, has submitted a liquor license application to open a beer hall in southeast Portland.
The Bellingham-based brewery opened in 2008, and Chuckanut won four medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2009, the brewery’s first year at the competition. It plans to open the Portland location in about four months, according to a source in Portland familiar with the plans.
Portland would be the third location for Chuckanut, which is distributed by Day One Distribution of Portland. In addition to its Bellingham brewery and kitchen, the brewery also has a brewpub in Burlington, Washington. Chuckanut would ship kegs to Portland from Bellingham, which requires an Oregon brewery license.
Chuckanut brews German-style beers and has had a number of brewers who have gone on to acclaim elsewhere, including Josh Pfriem at Hood River’s pFriem Family Brewers, and Kevin Davey, the brewmaster at southeast Portland’s Wayfinder Beer.
